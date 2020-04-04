Visitors are not allowed inside the veteran Edward C. Allworth’s house in Lebanon due to statewide restrictions, but they were able to organize a small party outside.

Staff took him to a wheelchair patio on Wednesday and put a flag-covered blanket and quilt over his lap. Relatives held signs, saluted and kissed at a safe distance.

Her daughter Carolee Brown t former CNN KOIN affiliate that this was not how they planned to celebrate his big day.

“We celebrated 101 years and had over 200 people. So trying to keep our social distance and do what the governor [Kate] Brown asked us to do it, “she told KOIN.” But we’re so glad he got over it and we just had to do something for him. “

The governor sent birthday wishes on Facebook Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs says 15 residents in the establishment have been positive for coronavirus and two died Lapschies was kept isolated in his room after he started showing symptoms on March 5, and his daughter told KOIN that he was “very, very sick”. “It looked like he had just completed this wonderful recovery,” said Brown. “We were, like, shocked that he was sort of sitting in his wheelchair beckoning us out the window and we said to ourselves, ‘He’s going to get there!’ “ The family said they were grateful to the staff for the kindness and care provided to Lapschies during his recovery. Son-in-law Jim Brown told KOIN that Lapschies was “fairly resilient” and had survived the Spanish flu and the Great Depression. It was stationed in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska during the Second World War. When asked how he felt at the age of 104, Lapschies replied, “Very good. I did it. Good for a few others.” His family told KOIN they are looking forward to celebrating his 105th birthday – and when they can take him by car and hug him. “Her smile, I wish you could see it, this mask covers it, but her smile is absolutely contagious,” granddaughter Jamie Yutzie told KOIN. They also hoped that healing would give hope to others with coronavirus.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/us/coronavirus-survivor-104-birthday-trnd/index.html