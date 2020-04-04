Evers, a Democrat, orders the Legislative Assembly to meet at 4:00 p.m. The time has come to change the elections to prevent voters from going to the polls, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Evers had previously resisted the postponement of the primary.

The Republican leadership of the Wisconsin State Legislative Assembly released a statement Friday criticizing Evers for reversing his position and said “the election should continue as scheduled on Tuesday.”

Evers said in the press release and a video posted on Facebook that he asked the Legislative Assembly to authorize an election by mail, to send a ballot to every registered voter who does not already have it done before May 19 and to extend the voting deadline can be received until May 26.

“My friends, I cannot move this election or change the rules by myself. My hands are tied,” said Evers in the Facebook video. “And that’s why I spoke to legislative leaders a few weeks ago. I even called them publicly to act. They made it clear that they were not willing to make changes.”

Evers said: “The bottom line is that I cannot ignore that municipal leaders from Green Bay to Milwaukee in Waukesha, that they have now considerably condensed the number of polling stations available, creating a dangerous situation where voters, staff and volunteers will not be able to avoid large groups or practice social distancing when they go out to vote. “ “This is a significant concern and a very unnecessary public health risk,” said Evers. The Wisconsin Democratic Party, many Democratic state officials, and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont have all called for the postponement of the primary. But Evers refused to postpone it, and the Republicans who control the legislature rejected his request to send every voter in the state a mail-in ballot. Former Vice President Joe Biden, leader of the Democratic presidential election, also said this week that he believed the primary could go as planned. On Friday, President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Evers wanted to delay the election not because of the coronavirus epidemic, but because the president had approved a candidate in a state court race. “In Wisconsin, what has happened is that, through social media, I have expressed my very strong support for a Republican Conservative judge who is an excellent brilliant judge. He is a judge. I think it delayed the election, “said Trump at a White House media briefing. “I don’t know. Why didn’t he do it before?” Trump said about Evers, when asked if he was concerned about the people who voted in person. “He does it just before the election. … Why didn’t he do this two weeks ago?” Assembly President Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, said in their statement, “If the governor had legitimate concerns, we could have come up with a two-party solution there weeks ago. This discussion would have taken place long before today. The only bipartisan discussion we had was to guarantee that the election would continue safely and to maximize the chances of voting by mail. They added: “Our Republic must continue to function, and the many local government positions on the ballot must be filled so that municipalities can respond quickly to the current crisis. We continue to support what Governor Evers has supported for weeks: the election is expected to continue as scheduled on Tuesday. “ Wisconsin is the only one of 11 states with April primaries that have not delayed it or made major changes such as going to an entirely email contest. Earlier Friday, federal judge extended deadline for returning absentee ballots, Wisconsin The main findings of the commission are due to be released until at least April 13 – six days after state elections are held. On Friday morning, US district judge William Conley clarified an earlier order at the request of the Wisconsin Election Commission, stating that the results should not be released until 4 p.m. April 13 or “as soon as the votes can be tabulated”. The day after Conley’s decision, the in-person vote would take place as scheduled next Tuesday. Conley extended the deadline for requesting absentee ballots by one day and extended the deadline to return them after 8 p.m. from polling day to April 13. This story was updated with comments from President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue and Adam Levy contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/DPxxCJglC9c/index.html