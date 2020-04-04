It seems that Bill Withers has been in my ear all my life.

Growing up in a home where the soul of the 70s was the soundtrack of our lives, he was up there with Marvin, Stevie, Diana, Chaka, Teddy P. and other R&B legends – the artists who made me made me fall in love with music while I was scratching my father’s vinyl.

Songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Lean on me” and the funkalicious “Use Me” made him feel like that cool growing uncle – the one who was a reassuring presence at barbecues and family reunions.

He was the sun.

But before I even found out that his sun had gone down – it was announced Friday that Mr. Withers died Monday of heart complications at the age of 81 – Uncle Bill was very heavy on my mind recently.

I was watching “Girls Trip” for the first time to try to escape the madness among us, and there is a scene where Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall arrive in New Orleans for the Essence Festival to the sound of the NOLA brass group, the Soul Rebels, playing “Lovely Day”. And it is pure joy.

At the time, I forgot everything about the coronavirus, and I was that little kid who just knew it was going to be a great day – pandemic or not.

“Lovely Day” stayed with me in the days that followed, and I had to repeat it in the original Withers from 1977. As I struggled to make sense of the world we live in right now, i repeated this classic – one of the best songs of all time – and that reassured me.

But while contemporaries such as Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin were almost otherworldly talents, there was something relatable and modest about Withers, with his cool, conversational voice. He was the genius next door.

Even when he became political, like on his great Vietnam War protest song “I can’t write for lefties”, he was still accessible.

I had the honor of interview Mr. Withers for Essence in 2015 – the same year, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Long before that, he had stopped playing, and when I asked him if he had missed it, he replied in a neutral tone: “If I missed him, I would try to find a way to do it. “

No nonsense all along.

However, he was proud of “the fact that my songs survived my activity”. Now, to put it mildly. His songs will live beyond us all.

Thank you for letting us rely on you, Uncle Bill.