No one can say that Dion Lewis is not prepared for what awaits him with the Giants.

He learned the art of patience in the past two years, and especially last season, as a rarely used ball carrier, watching Derrick Henry go wild for the Titans. These lessons should bode well for Lewis is his new assignment with the Giants as a backup of Saquon Barkley.

“A lot,” said Lewis during a conference call when asked what he got out of the 2019 Tennessee season. “How to be a good team player, do what I can to encourage the guy in front of me, just watch the game, when they step aside if they need to ask me a question about everything I’m still very honest.

“You look at the game from a different angle, but at the same time you always have to be ready, you have to always be alert, you have to always be in good shape because you never know when your number will be called. It’s a unique situation and I’ve been involved with it for the past two years with Derrick. I think it will definitely help me to come here and do all I can to help this group. “

Lewis, 29, hasn’t shared the locker room or training ground with Barkley yet, but he already knows the truths that go without saying.

“Obviously, with a player like Saquon, you want him as much as possible on the field,” said Lewis. “He is one of the best backs in this league and I understand him.”

Lewis signed a $ 1.5 million one-year contract and in many ways was attracted to the Giants, even with Barkley in the center-forward as a starter. Lewis spent three years with the Patriots when Joe Judge was the special teams coordinator in New England and that played a big part in that matchmaking. In addition, Lewis grew up as a fan of the Giants in northern Albany State, where he said he was a “frequent visitor” to the Giants’ training camp at the University of Albany. . He said he watched Tiki Barber, Kurt Warner, Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard.

“It was a perfect and unique opportunity,” said Lewis of his arrival at the Giants. “There were a lot of factors. Joe Judge being there, I have a relationship with him with my three years in New England. I also grew up as a fan of the Giants, so it was always one of my dreams to play for them, so when I had the opportunity under these circumstances, I couldn’t let it go. I look forward to working with coach Joe Judge, playing for my home team and working with Saquon as well. “

Judge and Lewis won a Super Bowl together after the 2016 season. The following year, Lewis staged his best NFL campaign, rushing 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns. Lewis in 2018 signed a $ 20 million, four-year contract with the Titans to play in tandem with Henry, but this scenario did not happen for Lewis. Last season, Henry broke for 1,540 yards and Lewis was limited to 54 rush attempts in 16 games. He was released on March 12.

No role has yet been discussed with him, said Lewis, but it’s clear the Giants expect him. He says his body is “relatively cool” because “obviously I haven’t gained too much weight last year”, and “I feel like I can still play, I can still do the things that I’m used to doing, can still make you guys miss. ”

Lewis joins a ball carrier group behind Barkley which includes Wayne Gallman, John Hilliman and defender Eli Penny. General manager Dave Gettleman tried to recruit Barkley as a rookie veteran to lean on for advice, but Jonathan Stewart appeared to shoot and was injured. Now Lewis gets a shot.

“I think we can help each other improve,” said Lewis. “Being a little older guy, I got a little bit more experience with certain things. He’s a great player. He can’t do much, so I can’t wait to work with him, compete with him, learn from him, build a great relationship with him so that we can improve the room and hopefully, improve the team. »»