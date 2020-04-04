What the pandemic means for your Easter food purchases

But people may still want to cook for themselves or for their families.

“We will likely see people who still want to commemorate Easter in one way or another,” said Katherine Cullen, senior industry and consumer director for the National Retail Federation research team. She noted that the 80% figure has generally remained stable “regardless of consumer confidence”.

This is good news for food companies and retailers who typically get increased sales over the holidays. This year, they are trying to ensure that buyers can get traditional Easter food despite the tumultuous period. However, buyers may have to plan more in advance than usual or spend a little more.

Here’s what to expect if you plan to cook at home over Easter.

ham

For honey ham, Easter is an important moment.

“Easter is one of the best-selling times of the year,” Jo Ann Herold, the company’s marketing director, told CNN Business. She added that “demand remains positive for our retail products, especially ham and turkey”.

This year, Honey Baked is offering a $ 10 discount to customers who pick up their hams in stores between April 3 and April 8, before the April 12 holidays.

“We are expanding what is usually a 3 day high volume period to 8 days,” said Dan McAleenan, executive vice president of store operations. By extending the purchase period, Honey Baked hopes to reduce the congestion in stores. It also offers delivery via Uber Eats, limiting the number of customers who can enter stores, arranging special hours for seniors and taking other measures to try to keep customers and employees safe.

Meat producer Smithfield Foods is also taking steps to ensure buyers can get ham at Easter.

The company added more than 13 million pounds of bone-in and spiral hams this year to meet customer demand, John Pauley, the company’s packaged meat sales director, told CNN in an email.

He added that the company also ships hams earlier than usual to ensure they arrive on time and is working with retail partners to ensure hams are available online and for pickup. .

Eggs

Increased demand for eggs sent prices through the roof these last weeks. To cope with the shopping frenzy, retailers have ordered more eggs than usual, depleting the Easter supply from egg producers.

Farmers cannot ask their hens to lay more eggs to respond to a sudden rush of eggs. But that doesn’t mean customers won’t be able to find eggs at Easter.

Some institutional buyers of eggs, such as restaurants and cafeterias, are closed. This means that some of these eggs could be redirected to the grocery store shelves.

“It looks like supply is starting to catch up a bit,” said Brian Moscogiuri, director and egg analyst at Urner Barry, a commodity market research company, adding that “prices are finally starting to stabilize.” .

In addition, people who filled up on eggs a few weeks ago may not come back now. “Consumers have a lot of inventory in their own refrigerators,” he said. For this reason, producers “probably will not need the same Easter inventory they planned”.

But, warned Moscogiuri, “we could still see an egg leak”.

Buyers should still be able to find eggs for Easter, but they could be expensive. And customers may not be able to buy as much as they want. Some retailers have limited egg sales to avoid further accumulation. Others could raise prices, either because they pay more for eggs, or to try to ration supply, Moscogiuri noted.

Peeps

Easter is especially important for niche candy makers, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, a research and consulting company.

Hershey HSY (( “This is really important for Peeps,” he said, because the colorful marshmallow chicks and rabbits are so closely linked to Easter. Other candy makers, likeor March, sell their products all year round and on holidays like Halloween and Valentine’s Day.

Although people tend to buy perishables like ham or eggs just days before the holidays, they can buy more stable products like chocolate in advance. And because the candy sellers tend to extend their seasons As much as possible, buyers have seen Easter candy on the shelves since February.

In these circumstances, this is an advantage – especially for the manufacturer of Peeps Just Born, which has temporarily closed its production facilities in Pennsylvania.

“Fortunately, all of our production was almost complete, already shipped and on the way to retailers before the plant closed,” said Matt Pye, executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Just Born makes over two billion Peeps a year, he said, and most of them are for Easter. It also does Mike And Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company plans to make most of its Easter Peeps sales now.

“The two weeks before the holidays, especially for sweets, are the most important,” said Pye.

Sales this year are down 12% from a year ago, according to national retailers selling Peeps, said Pye. This could be due to the fact that Easter is earlier this year than last year, which means that there is a shorter shopping period between Valentine’s Day – the last big candy feast – and Easter.