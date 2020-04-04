What Atlanta snowmageddon teaches us about social distancing (opinion)

In the hospitals where we worked, we noted what appeared to be a shortening of the flu season following the snowstorm and the shutdown that followed. By examining 10 years of publicly available surveillance information Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention , we wanted to see if the data supported our suspicions that an involuntary (and widespread) social distancing for the Atlanta subway in 2014 could have an impact on the burden of influenza illness that year in our region.

Although the typical flu season lasts approximately four to five months with 20-30% positive tests for influenza at the peak, the state of Georgia fell to less than 5% positive tests – usually seen only at the very beginning or end of influenza seasons – in the first half of March, more than two months before the national trend. In other words, we have seen a substantial shortening of the flu season in Georgia from both the national trend in 2014 and the otherwise natural pattern of spread of influenza in our large metropolitan area in other years. .

Now, before interpreting this as saying that general isolation for only seven days should then be enough to have an impact on the spread of the coronavirus, we need to consider some differences between the flu and the coronavirus. Specifically, seasonal flu is not as infectious nor as deadly as what we seem to see with Covid-19. A study of Chinese patients indicates that the coronavirus is about twice as infectious as the seasonal flu. The mortality rate for Covid-19 in Georgia, although it is likely to be inflated due to low test rates, is around about 3% – 30 times higher than the 0.1% mortality rate for seasonal flu.

Although it is too early to assess the effectiveness of the on-site shelter guidelines in Georgia, Dr. Anthony Fauci, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Director of the National Institute of Allergies and infectious disease, believes this could be the best line of defense we have. Speaking widely of the effects across the country, Fauci told Jim Sciutto of CNN , “Were [even] start to see glimmers that it actually has some dampening effect. “

While we can’t use the 2014 storms as a direct comparison to where we are today, it does give a sense of optimism that somewhat extreme isolation and distancing strategies will work. In the end, knowingly or not, more than 6 million people across the metropolitan region of Atlanta participated in a training race for social distancing.

The lesson is clear: the more we can embrace social distancing in this time of crisis, the less time we will need to continue to do so – and the sooner we can return to a semblance of normalcy.