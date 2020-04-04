Walmart will begin to limit the number of customers in stores on Saturday to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Only five customers per 1000 feet will be allowed to enter, and workers will be responsible for admitting them one by one into the store, according to Reuters.

“While many of our customers have followed the medical community’s advice on social distancing and safety, we are concerned to see certain behaviors in our stores that pose undue risk to our employees”, Dacona Smith, Vice President executive and director of Walmart ROUCOULER, said Friday in a statement.

Walmart also plans to implement a one-way movement in the aisles in certain stores during the week to limit customer contact with each other while shopping, the statement said.

The company has also started providing workers with masks, gloves and thermometers to prevent them from working with the coronavirus, Walmart executives said on Tuesday.