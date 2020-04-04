Walmart limits number of customers who can shop at one time due to Covid-19

“We are concerned that certain behaviors in our stores pose undue risk to our employees,” wrote Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart. a Friday blog article . “We want to encourage customers to bring the least amount of people per family to shop.”

No more than five customers are allowed per 1,000 square feet in the store at any one time, the retail giant announced in the blog. Once a store reaches this capacity, a customer cannot enter before the exit of another.

Walmart uses floor markers, asking people to move in one direction in each aisle and avoid close contact with others. Customers will be asked to use a different door to exit than the one they entered.

“We know that normally a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when this will happen again,” Smith wrote.