What: WAHVE, or Work At Home Vintage Experts, finds remote work for experienced workers in the fields of accounting, insurance and human resources

Expected compensation: Varies with work and experience

Husl $ core: $$$$ (scale of 5)

Commissions and fees: Unavailable

Or: At national scale

Requirements: Extensive experience – 15 to 25 years – experience; pass an interview and additional screening

WAHVE finds jobs in the areas of insurance, accounting and human resources. The site is looking for people in their 50s and 60s who want flexible hours. WAHVE is mainly interested in people with contemporary experience, who will not hesitate to take a salary reduction for more flexibility.

Applicants are interviewed and added to a pool of ready workers who can be matched with jobs as they arise. WAHVE’s client companies employ these workers for part-time and temporary positions that the worker completes at home.

WAHVE acts as an intermediary, providing equipment to workers when needed. This arrangement likely allows the site to take a drop in workers’ wages. However, the specific percentage or formula is not disclosed.

While some jobs are clearly full-time, there are no advantages to the positions. You are also likely to earn much less than you would in a similar job where you are officially employed. This is the main complaint in workers’ assessments – a drop in wages; no benefit. However, workers seem enthusiastic about the flexibility of employment. If you are looking for a way to gradually retire and work in the relevant fields, WAHVE may be worth a try.

Other sites where you can find flexible and professional work include AccountingDepartment.com, FlexProfessionals and Release.

What users say (from Indeed):