What: WAHVE, or Work At Home Vintage Experts, finds remote work for experienced workers in the fields of accounting, insurance and human resources
Expected compensation: Varies with work and experience
Husl $ core: $$$$ (scale of 5)
Commissions and fees: Unavailable
Or: At national scale
Requirements: Extensive experience – 15 to 25 years – experience; pass an interview and additional screening
WAHVE finds jobs in the areas of insurance, accounting and human resources. The site is looking for people in their 50s and 60s who want flexible hours. WAHVE is mainly interested in people with contemporary experience, who will not hesitate to take a salary reduction for more flexibility.
Applicants are interviewed and added to a pool of ready workers who can be matched with jobs as they arise. WAHVE’s client companies employ these workers for part-time and temporary positions that the worker completes at home.
WAHVE acts as an intermediary, providing equipment to workers when needed. This arrangement likely allows the site to take a drop in workers’ wages. However, the specific percentage or formula is not disclosed.
While some jobs are clearly full-time, there are no advantages to the positions. You are also likely to earn much less than you would in a similar job where you are officially employed. This is the main complaint in workers’ assessments – a drop in wages; no benefit. However, workers seem enthusiastic about the flexibility of employment. If you are looking for a way to gradually retire and work in the relevant fields, WAHVE may be worth a try.
Other sites where you can find flexible and professional work include AccountingDepartment.com, FlexProfessionals and Release.
What users say (from Indeed):
- A word for the wise: know your financial needs before accepting the terms of the contract, because you are your best lawyer. In my experience, there is no support in this area.
- After working in a stressful office atmosphere, I found WAHVE and was able to use my experience and knowledge in a completely stress-free environment. I no longer need to commute and find the freedom to work at the wonderful home. Although my current position is considered full time, I can only work the number of hours necessary to complete my tasks. My WAHVE teammates are totally supportive and helpful and WAHVE management contacts me regularly to make sure everything is fine. But there is no benefit. And the salary is considerably lower than what I’m used to.
- I love my job at WAHVE. I do my own hours and I can work wherever there is an Internet connection. My expert skills are put to use every day, which is great. But the lack of benefits is negative. I receive health care from my husband.
- You don’t know when your next mission will start so there is no stability. The salary is not that much and there is no benefit.
- I can start working early at home and I don’t have to drive anywhere. If the mission is down, like New York, I can start at 6 a.m. and stop work at 2 a.m.
