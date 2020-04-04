The owners of the German cruise ship RCGS Resolute said his ship was serviced in international waters on Tuesday morning when the navy ship approached him and ordered him to change direction.

The encounter intensified when, according to the company, “shots were fired and, shortly after, the naval vessel approached the starboard side at a speed of 135 degrees and deliberately struck the RCGS Resolute “.

“The navy ship continued to beat the starboard bow in an apparent attempt to turn the ship’s head towards Venezuelan territorial waters,” Columbia Cruise Services’ declaration Lily.

“Although the RCGS Resolute suffered minor damage, not affecting the seaworthiness of the ship, it turns out that the Navy ship suffered serious damage by coming into contact with the ice-reinforced bulbous bow of the ship’s RCGS Resolute ice class expedition cruise and started to take on water, “said the company statement. A total of 32 crew members were on the liner, but no passengers were. The Venezuelan Navy has recognized the incident, although it differs in its version of events. According to Venezuela, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Venezuelan waters, next to Isla La Tortuga. Columbia CS says it took place in international waters, near Willemsted, Curacao. The country’s defense ministry has suggested that Resolute may be carrying mercenaries ready to attack Venezuela. The besieged president of the nation, Nicolas Maduro, has often accused the American government and its allies of trying to overthrow him for a large part of the international community supported the challenge of Juan Guaido to his presidency. A search and rescue mission has successfully recovered the crew from the shattered patrol boat, the Venezuelan navy said in a statement.

Stefano Pozzebon and Sara Mazloumsaki of CNN contributed to the report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/americas/venezuela-navy-cruise-liner-incident-intl/index.html