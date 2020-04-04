The owners of the German cruise ship RCGS Resolute said his ship was serviced in international waters on Tuesday morning when the navy ship approached him and ordered him to change direction.
The encounter intensified when, according to the company, “shots were fired and, shortly after, the naval vessel approached the starboard side at a speed of 135 degrees and deliberately struck the RCGS Resolute “.
“Although the RCGS Resolute suffered minor damage, not affecting the seaworthiness of the ship, it turns out that the Navy ship suffered serious damage by coming into contact with the ice-reinforced bulbous bow of the ship’s RCGS Resolute ice class expedition cruise and started to take on water, “said the company statement.
A total of 32 crew members were on the liner, but no passengers were.
According to Venezuela, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Venezuelan waters, next to Isla La Tortuga. Columbia CS says it took place in international waters, near Willemsted, Curacao.
A search and rescue mission has successfully recovered the crew from the shattered patrol boat, the Venezuelan navy said in a statement.
Stefano Pozzebon and Sara Mazloumsaki of CNN contributed to the report.
