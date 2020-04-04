“Based on the recommendations of the USTA COVID-19 advisory group, the USTA believes that it is in the interest of society to take a collective break to practice the sport we love,” the statement said.

“Although there are no specific studies on tennis and Covid-19, medical advisers believe that it is possible that the virus responsible for Covid-19 can be transmitted by common sharing and manipulation of tennis balls, door handles, benches, net posts and even court surfaces.

“As a result, the USTA requests that as tennis players, we must be patient in our return to court and consider how our decisions will affect us not only ourselves, but also how our decisions may affect impact our wider communities. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to stay active and healthy with home exercises and creative variations of “home tennis”. “

The USTA says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.