“Based on the recommendations of the USTA COVID-19 advisory group, the USTA believes that it is in the interest of society to take a collective break to practice the sport we love,” the statement said.

“Although there are no specific studies on tennis and Covid-19, medical advisers believe that it is possible that the virus responsible for Covid-19 can be transmitted by common sharing and manipulation of tennis balls, door handles, benches, net posts and even court surfaces.

“As a result, the USTA requests that as tennis players, we must be patient in our return to court and consider how our decisions will affect us not only ourselves, but also how our decisions may affect impact our wider communities. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to stay active and healthy with home exercises and creative variations of “home tennis”. “

The USTA says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Wednesday this year Wimbledon Tennis Championships were canceled by its organizers due to the coronavirus epidemic. The lawn grand slam was scheduled to begin on June 29, but a decision was made by the All England Club to suppress the event for the first time since World War II.
Roger Federer shows trap shots during lockout

In addition, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association jointly announced the suspension of the ATP and WTA tournaments on the same day until July 13 due to the pandemic.

After the announcement of the Wimbledon cancellation, the USTA issued a statement saying he still plans to host the US Open as planned, which would be from late August to mid-September.
The French Open, which was scheduled to start on May 18, has already been pushed back to September.

