A new video obtained by CNN shows a large crowd gathered to give Crozier a warm and noisy shipment, applauding and chanting his name as he left the ship. It was a clear expression of appreciation for their former commander who was removed from office for what the Acting Secretary of the Navy called “bad judgment”.

“Today, at my command, the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Captain Brett Crozier, has been relieved of his duties by Rear Admiral Stewart Baker, commander of the strike group,” the secretary announced on Thursday. Navy Interim Thomas Modly,

The news of Crozier’s eviction comes after an American defense official told CNN on Friday morning that 137 Roosevelt sailors tested positive for the virus, accounting for more than 10% of all cases in the American army.

Increasing climbing

The epidemic on the ship is rapidly escalating. Last week, the Pentagon confirmed that three sailors on the Roosevelt had tested positive and that that number had risen to 25 two days later. It rose to at least 70 Tuesday and more than 100 Thursday. A US defense official told CNN on Monday that a second US aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, was facing a “handful” of positive cases.

In his memo, Crozier implored Navy leaders to take immediate action to remedy the situation.

“Decisive action is needed. Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” said his memo.

“This is a necessary risk. It will allow the aircraft carrier and the air wing to get back on the road as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors. Keeping more than 4,000 young men and women in aboard the TR is an unnecessary risk and faith breaks with the sailors entrusted to our care, “added Crozier.

But despite declaring Thursday that Crozier was right to voice his concerns, Modly told reporters that the captain was removed from office for “exercising extremely poor judgment” and creating a “firestorm” by distributing too widely the memo detailing his concerns, copying some 20 to 30 people. .

He said Crozier was not dismissed because of any evidence suggesting that he had leaked the memo to the press, but rather for allowing “the complexity of his challenge with the escape of Covid on the ship from overwhelm his ability to act professionally when acting professionally was what was needed most at the time. “

“I have no information and I am not trying to suggest that he released the information. It was published in the San Francisco Chronicle. It was all a big surprise for all of us that it was in the newspaper, and this is the first time I have, “he added.

Those who know Crozier, like retired Cmdr. Guy Snodgrass, who commanded an F-18 squadron deployed to the USS Ronald Reagan when Crozier served as the ship’s executive officer, said the now-dismissed captain would not have written the letter if he had not not alarmed for the health and well-being of the people under his command. command and their families.

“He cares first and foremost about the health and well-being of his sailors,” said Snodgrass. “A commanding officer would easily conclude that if his actions resulted in an accelerated response to what was considered to be a rapidly deteriorating situation, then the relief from the command was worth it.”

Thursday, Modly also recognized the popularity of Crozier among the crew of the aircraft carrier.

“I am fully convinced that your commander loves you and that he has placed you at the center of his heart and his mind in every decision he has made. I also know that you have a great affection and love for him too , ” he said.