USC’s McClain brothers find good when stopping coronavirus

They were trapped inside, leaving their home at Ladera Ranch only for periodic trips to the physiotherapist. They talk to coaches on computer screens and study movies through screen sharing. They listen to virtual lectures at the kitchen table and follow virtual workouts on Instagram.

Everything changes for college football following the COVID-19 pandemic, with canceled spring camps, pending training sessions and those involved hang on to all normalcy, because a sport intended for the great outdoors adapts to the closed limits of self-isolation. But for the McClain brothers of the USC, Abdul-Malik and Munir, this new standard has actually resulted in something good.

After three weeks of prayer and brother-in-brother push-ups, they say that the isolation brings an already close family even closer.

“We are improving as a family because of all of this, even though we have been together forever,” said Munir McClain. “We are having fun through this. We are just trying to get through, to enjoy what we can.”

Growing up, the brothers spent most of their time together. They shared a room, played with all the sports teams together, even shared many of the same friends. Munir signed up with the USC four weeks after Malik signed in December 2018, and the following fall, they lived together on campus.

Before the two were injured in a game against Arizona last October, it looked like Munir, a freshman, and Malik, a top-notch rusher from freshman, could even share a final month of escape from the season.

But since their isolation began, it’s not just Malik and Munir who share the space at the kitchen table. By the time the brothers get up around 9:00 am, the younger brother Mansur and the younger sister Alaa ’Khadijah are already in their respective virtual classrooms, while their mother, Shan, is organizing conference calls in the next room.

“We have found a routine,” said Shan. “We make it work the best we can.”

Routine is the foundation of the large-scale college football experience, with a player’s time meticulously distributed day by day, hour by hour. With elevators and treatments and training tables and position-by-position meetings scheduled beyond normal practice limits, routine often leaves little time for much more.

But this calendar quickly changed under the new conditions. Players now have an abundance of free time, leaving coaches across the country struggling to keep them engaged.

Munir McClain, a large USC receiver, studies at home. (Courtesy of Shan McClain)

In Alabama, that meant distributing Apple watches this week to monitor player performance during workouts as the NCAA deliberately needed to be preregistered. It doesn’t take long before other programs find their own ways to take advantage of similar loopholes.

The coaches at USC tried to stay in constant touch. Position groups continue to meet regularly via Zoom. Strength and fitness trainer Aaron Ausmus created a private Instagram feed to post workout plans. Educational advisers register daily.

“They did a great job with the athletes,” said Shan. “I hear Munir and Malik talking online with their counselors and coaches every day. They’re pretty disciplined in this area, so that’s a good thing. “

The brothers settled into their virtual classrooms and virtual training sessions, using a nearby park when they need more space to move around. Three times a week, they go to the physiotherapist, where Malik strengthens his right shoulder, which required interseasonal surgery, and Munir rehabilitates his left knee, which was operated on for a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

But there are parts of this new standard that players have a hard time accepting. For USC, this made teaching the new defensive system for Trojans particularly difficult.

“It’s more difficult now,” said Malik. “We learn best when we go through it, but we always get concepts through Zoom.”

When not participating in virtual meetings or virtual courses, the McClains more than likely play virtual football. That, at least, remained the same. However, with the three brothers together, a new Madden champion has emerged.

“Mansur, he’s actually the best,” admitted Malik.

Whenever they have the opportunity, the brothers have tried to continue to compete, in the hope of keeping cabin fever at bay. They challenge each other for push-up contests, the last of which was won by Munir.

But as her boys isolate themselves, Shan can’t help but wonder if they are grasping the weight of their normal state.

“They are young,” she said. “I don’t think they really, completely understand what’s going on. It affects everyone. It does not discriminate. Anyone can get this virus. “