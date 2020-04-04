WASHINGTON – Uninsured Americans will be able to request free treatment for coronaviruses, with the federal government agreeing to cover hospital expenses, President Trump announced on Friday.

The provision will be covered by a $ 100 billion fund for health care providers that was part of a massive historic $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress last month.

“Today I can proudly announce that hospitals and health care providers treating uninsured patients with coronavirus will be reimbursed by the federal government using the economic relief program adopted last month,” said Trump. at the White House Coronavirus Information Meeting.

“This should alleviate any concerns that uninsured Americans may have about seeking treatment for the coronavirus,” he added, saying the order was “very good for our people.”

Some of the country’s largest insurers, including Signa and Blue Cross-Blue Shield, have also announced that they will waive all co-payments for the treatment of coronaviruses for the next 60 days.

“It is a great statement and we appreciate it,” said the president.

Health and Social Services Secretary Alex Azar said claimants would be prohibited from billing uninsured patients for COVID-19 treatment, the federal government reimbursing them.

“As a condition for receiving funds under this program, providers will be prohibited from billing the balance of their care to uninsured people. Claimants will be reimbursed at Medicare rates, “he said.

The policy follows reports that at least one uninsured adolescent died of COVID-19 after being turned away by a Los Angeles hospital and fears that vulnerable Americans may not be able to seek treatment.