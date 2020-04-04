US accused of “hacking” as shipment of masks derives from Germany

A German official accused the United States of “modern piracy” after a shipment of medical masks intended for the German police was diverted towards the States, sign of the heat of the international market of protective equipment.

About 200,000 N95 masks were “confiscated” in Bangkok as they were transferred between planes in Thailand, authorities in Berlin told the BBC.

Andreas Geisel, the Minister of the Interior of the State of Berlin, described the hijacking as “an act of modern piracy” and urged the German government to intervene and demand that Washington follow the rules of international trade. “It is not a way to treat transatlantic partners,” said Geisel. “Even in times of global crisis, there should be no Wild West methods.”

German reports said the masks were made by a Chinese producer for the Minnesota-based 3M company, but The Guardian reported that the company has denied that the incident occurred. “3M has no evidence to suggest that 3M products were seized. 3M has no record of orders for respirators from China for the Berlin police, “the company said in a statement. “We cannot speculate on the origin of this report.”

President Trump said on Friday that he has ordered US companies, including 3M, to stop exporting essential medical products needed to fight coronaviruses under the War-era Defense Production Act from Korea. “We need these items immediately for home use,” he said. “We must have them.”

Trump said U.S. officials detained nearly 200,000 N95 respirators, 130,000 surgical masks and 600,000 gloves, but did not say where they were seized.

Other European officials have also complained about US purchasing and diversion practices. In France, for example, regional leaders say they are struggling to get medical supplies while American buyers are outbidding them.

As the pandemic worsens, the demand for masks, gowns, respirators and other essential supplies has increased worldwide. The shortage even prompted the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, to purchase masks using connections with the Chinese consulate and then deliver them to Massachusetts and New York.

The president of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, compared the mask rush to a “treasure hunt”.

“I found a stock of masks that was available and the Americans – I’m not talking about the American government – but the Americans are outbid us,” said Pécresse. “They offered three times the price and offered to pay up front.”

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has infected more than 1.1 million people worldwide and killed more than 60,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the most cases, with 278,458 confirmed infections and 7,159 deaths, according to totals released early Saturday.