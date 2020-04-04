Worried UPS workers in New York roam the boroughs themselves to find protective equipment and supplies they desperately need – as more and more colleagues fall ill with coronavirus and the company rushes to deal with the growing pandemic.

City warehouse workers are struggling with a shortage of cleaning supplies, masks and gloves, despite being vital workers in the epicenter of the pandemic.

Now the workers are getting sick in droves.

“The first two weeks, they were caught off guard and unprepared,” said Vinny Perrone, president of Local 84, who represents UPS warehouse workers. “The company strives to get the most out of the state and the city, but hospitals come first.”

In response to the shortage, UPS employees joined the effort to locate the supplies the company must purchase. A driver during his tours spotted a distillery in Brooklyn manufacturing hand sanitizer and an agreement was reached to buy it in bulk for workers.

But while the others wait for the big bosses to find out, many fall ill in workplaces that have not been properly cleaned and still lack basic safety precautions.

Receiving a package poses a low risk, according to the CDC and WHO – the virus can only survive 24 hours on a cardboard box, and everything in it is safe after days of transit. But warehouse workers aren’t worried about getting sick of the boxes.

The workers are on the edge, according to Perrone. They do not know how many are sick, who is sick and what specific areas of work might be affected.

This lack of information frightened employees for their well-being as more and more colleagues called on the sick on a daily basis.

And although UPS has imposed social distancing measures for trucks and trailers – and even closed its cafeterias – its sorters are still at risk.

Employees working in vehicles can do the work alone, but the sorters who put packages in designated areas cannot be reduced to comply with the social distancing protocol without considerably slowing down already overloaded operations.

The union is in daily contact with UPS headquarters, said Perrone.

“They are trying,” he told the Post. “They now have a sprayer to disinfect the trucks.”

The number of UPS employees who test positive is not known, but Perrone estimates that it is “numerous” and that transmission is “inevitable”.

“The guys always show up for work,” said Perrone, “and they have the right not to work.”