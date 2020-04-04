Union accuses Powell’s Books of misleading the public with a staff update regarding the recent layoff and re-employment of some of its employees.

After revealing two weeks ago that the beloved bookstore in Portland, Oregon, would fire most of its staff in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, CEO Emily Powell announced on Sunday that “we have more than 100 people working at new to Powell – all full time with benefits ”, thanks to a surge in online orders.

The wording of the statement was ambiguous, but it was interpreted by the press to mean that 100 dismissed employees were rehired.

The International Union of Longshore Workers and Warehouses, Local 5, says that only 49 of those 100 workers were laid off in the first place. The rest “are executives, doing front-line bookstore, storage and shipping, instead of unionized workers who were trained to do this job and did it every day,” said a statement. union obtained by Publishers Weekly.

Powell’s Books did not respond to requests for comment from The Times.

The statement by ILWU Local 5 union representative Myka Dubay then denounced the company for celebrating its activities under alleged false pretenses.

“While booksellers, shelves and front-line shippers are still on layoff, Powell’s trumpeted the fact that” more than 100 workers “have been brought back to work,” the message said. “Although we understand the difficult nature of the situation COVID-19 has created in our society, we remain incredibly disappointed with the way Powell’s handled this situation and treated the workers.”

Powell’s Books is one of several independent bookstores across the country that have been forced to let go of workers during the public health emergency, prompting others – including author James Patterson – to make personal donations to save the city. industry.

“Your kind words, your encouraging messages, your ideas for persistence and your book orders took our breath away,” said Powell in a Facebook article on Sunday. “We have committed internally to pay only the expenses that keep the employees and the lights on, for the moment. … Our goal is to keep Powell on the move, keep our community healthy, take care of our wonderful customers and have as many people working with health insurance as our sales can handle. “