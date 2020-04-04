Uninsured patients: Trump administration will reimburse hospitals for Covid treatment

The money will come from a $ 100 billion fund set up to reimburse the costs of coronaviruses to hospitals and other healthcare providers, he said. Providers, who will be paid at Medicare rates, will not be allowed to send invoices to uninsured patients for the cost of their care, added Azar.

Insurers, Democrats and at least two Republican governors have called on the administration to create a special registration period as the number of Americans falling ill or dying from coronavirus continues to increase.

Eleven states that manage their own Obamacare exchanges, as well as the District of Columbia, have launched special temporary registration periods. Those who lose their professional coverage have 60 days to sign up for an Obamacare policy in any state. , although reopening the registration period would reduce the amount of paperwork required to register. Using stimulus funds to pay for the treatment of the uninsured will divert funds that hospitals say they desperately need for other expenses related to coronaviruses, such as personal protective equipment for their workers and workers. fans and extra beds. The American Hospital Association described the CARES law as aid, relief and economic security for coronaviruses, which President Donald Trump signed a week ago, “an important first step,” noting that more money would be needed. The legislation has created a $ 100 billion fund to reimburse hospitals, health care providers and others for expenses and lost income related to the pandemic. Hospitals expect to receive about $ 65 billion, according to the association. Tapping into the fund to pay for the treatment of uninsured people “leaves less money for something other than an actual extension of coverage,” said Karyn Schwartz, senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation. The association said in a statement Friday that it had “encouraged” the administration to consider options other than the use of the fund, which it said is intended to provide emergency relief. hospitals that incur significant expenses to treat the coronavirus. His suggestions include opening a special registration period for Obamacare or extending Medicaid. In addition to the fund, legislation has removed $ 8 billion from planned payment reductions for hospitals that care for large numbers of uninsured patients and Medicaid, although this reduction was already to be delayed. And an earlier stimulus package gave states the option to cover testing for the uninsured via Medicaid, with the federal government taking over.

CNN’s Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/2VfIbYXRu-k/index.html