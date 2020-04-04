Under fire, the governor of Georgia seeks to explain his delay in setting up a shelter on the spot

The governor’s office said Kemp, a Republican, was referring to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said earlier this week that the risk of exposure could occur two days before symptoms start. But Kemp’s office, in response to questions about his public statement, pointed to public statements they had released for weeks on the possibility that asymptomatic people were spreading the virus.

Such statements contradict Kemp’s comments Wednesday in Atlanta – where the CDC has its headquarters – when it finally made the statewide home order that many experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist , had previously called nationwide.

“What we have been telling people about the CDC guidelines for weeks now is that if you start to feel bad, stay home. These people could have infected people before they felt bad. But we didn’t know not until the past 24 hours, “said Kemp.

On Monday, the CDC updated its risk-of-exposure guidelines from “onset of symptoms” to “48 hours before onset of symptoms.”

The change “made a difference” that prompted Kemp to set up refuge for all of Georgia, he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

But as of January 30, the CDC noted in its guidelines for the management of patients with coronavirus that “the clinical presentation among the reported cases of infection with 2019-nCoV varies in severity ranging from asymptomatic infection or mild illness to serious or fatal illness “.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield has spoken publicly about the possibility of asymptomatic transmission from mid-February , when he expressed such concerns to Gupta.

And a month later, Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the most visible members of the White House pandemic working group, warned of the reality of asymptomatic transmission.

“We know there is a spread of the virus before you develop symptoms, and then we know there is a large group – we don’t know the exact percentage yet – that is actually asymptomatic or has cases if benign that they continue to spread the virus, “she told the White House on March 16.

When asked by CNN how Kemp could know about the possibility of asymptomatic spread for weeks, but said on Wednesday that “we haven’t known for the last 24 hours,” Cody Hall, a spokesperson, said Kemp referred to the updated CDC guidelines. and Dr. Redfield’s statements about the rate of transmission and the prevalence of asymptomatic transmission – not the existence of asymptomatic transmission. “

Meanwhile, correspondence between the Georgian authorities further suggests that the risk of asymptomatic transmission had been known for weeks before Kemp’s order.

An email obtained by a progressive watchdog Responsible.US via a request for public records and shared with CNN showed that the head of the state’s public health department, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, was informed in early March to inform the public that people who did not have symptoms virus could still spread it. to others.

“Note that this encourages you to stay away from others, even if a person may not like me. [sic] experience symptoms themselves, but a family member does it Why? Because there is a good chance that a person is infected but asymptomatic, but that he can infect other people, “wrote Pinar Keskinocak, director of the Georgia Tech’s Center for Health and Humanitarian Systems, in the e -mail sent to Toomey and other government officials in March 2. The message was first reported Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Asked about the disparity between Kemp’s statement this week that state officials did not know people could transmit the virus without symptoms despite the fact that the highest state health official was informed that a month ago, Nancy Nydam, spokesman for Toomey, pointed CNN to a press release on Thursday explaining that the Kemp refuge is in place.

“For weeks it has been known that people who are positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms are likely to be able to transmit the virus,” the statement said, reiterating Kemp’s quote again. CDC update this week regarding potential spread between asymptomatics. people.