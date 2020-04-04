UN chief hails positive response to global ceasefire

Antonio Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations said friday that more than a dozen countries have declared that they will start or continue these ceasefires, in response to its call to warring parties to end the fighting in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having devastating effects in the whole world.

Combatants in Afghanistan, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen have all “expressed acceptance of the appeal “said António Guterres.

“The virus has shown how quickly it can cross borders, devastate countries and disrupt lives,” said António Guterres. “We must do everything we can to find the peace and unity our world desperately needs to fight COVID-19.”

To continue the call for a global ceasefire, António Guterres said “citizen action is more important than ever” and called on people to add their voices by signing a petition launched by a social networking site called Avaaz, a group that describes itself as a “global web movement to bring people-oriented politics to decision-making everywhere”.

“The petition will go viral, “United Nations spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told CBS News after the secretary general tweeted an appeal to the public to sign the petition.

Earlier in the week, Guterres called on the world to spend 10% of global GDP, or $ 9 billion, to counter the impact of the coronavirus.

“We must do everything we can to find the peace and unity our world desperately needs to fight COVID-19,” he said. “We have to harness every ounce of energy to defeat it.”

Afghanistan has a long way to go before peace – but March agreements and one proposed ceasefire this week by the Taliban could allow US forces to begin the detailed withdrawal from the peace talks.

In Syria“The Idlib ceasefire concluded between Russia and Turkey on March 5 continues to continue, with a halt to air strikes and ground incursions,” the report said. “Mutual bombing has since occurred, but at considerably reduced levels.”

The United Nations report also documents warring factions in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East where the call for a ceasefire has had an impact.

The COVID-19 epidemic “underscored the imperative to stop fighting around the world,” he said on Friday. “Many have heard and some have answered my global call for a ceasefire … both state and non-state actors.”

But António Guterres warned “The worst is yet to come”, adding that there is a major difference between “statements and deeds – between the translation of words in peace on the ground and in people’s lives”.