Since winning the presidency, Trump has repeatedly hammered OPEC for devising higher oil prices to hurt American drivers.
Flash forward to 2020: Instead of criticizing OPEC for artificially restricting production, Trump urges the cartel to do just that.
“It’s amazing to have Trump in the middle of it all,” Helima Croft, global commodity strategy manager at RBC Capital Markets, told CNN Business. “Think of 180: For years, Trump hated collusion among producers and wanted to get rid of OPEC.”
Texas is a huge prize in 2020
“What has changed is the political equation: Donald Trump cannot be re-elected without Texas. It’s that simple,” said Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments.
Texas is not only the second largest electoral prize (after California), but it is also by far the largest producer of oil in the country. In fact, Texas pumps more oil than all of the OPEC countries not named Saudi Arabia.
Navigating in this situation is a delicate balance. The White House does not want oil bankruptcies and job losses. But Trump doesn’t want to be seen helping oil and Saudi Arabia CEOs at the expense of average Americans who want cheap gas prices.
“I would always raise hell with OPEC”
The President recognized his evolving views.
“You’re still a little torn,” said Trump on March 20. “Until we became the first producer, I was always for the person driving the car and filling the gas tank … If (the prices were too high, I would always raise hell with OPEC . ”
Nearly 100 oil and gas producers in the United States may apply for Chapter 11 in the next year, energy practice co-chair Houston Law Firm told CNN Business Buddy Clark Boone.
And that may be the optimistic view.
Rystad Energy warned this week that 140 U.S. oil producers could file for bankruptcy this year if oil stays at $ 20 a barrel, followed by another 400 in 2021.
Will Texas cap production?
Some independent oil producers are pushing Texas to – for the first time in more than 40 years – limit state production.
Ryan Sitton, a commissioner with the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s energy regulator, even had a call Thursday with Russia’s energy minister to discuss the options.
“Although we are normally competitive,” said Sitton in a tweet, “we have agreed that # COVID19 requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation.” He added that he would hold talks with the Saudi energy minister soon.
Shale pioneer Harold Hamm and others are pressuring Trump, the self-proclaimed “Tariff Man”, to sanction OPEC by promulgating tariffs that would punish Russia and Saudi Arabia for their ruinous oil war. But the American Petroleum Institute, the country’s largest oil lobby, urges Trump to avoid intervening in the free markets.
So far, Trump has taken modest steps, including asking the Department of Energy to take advantage of cheap prices by filling the country’s emergency crude stock.
Debate on free markets
OPEC has indicated that it is not willing to continue cutting production – unless other countries join and do so as well.
But it is unclear how the United States would adopt its own production cuts. American production is controlled by thousands of different companies across the country, all of which have their own competing interests.
The irony that calls OPEC to come to the rescue is that Trump and others have complained for years that OPEC distorts free markets.
And now that Saudi Arabia and Russia have stopped artificially restricting their production, they are urged to go back to calm the markets.
“It’s the free market. We live in the world of NOPEC right now,” said Croft of RBC. “The OPEC cuts have given American producers a vital lifeline. Now that the lifeline has been removed, you have figures in Washington that want sanctions against OPEC.”
