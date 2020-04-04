Since winning the presidency, Trump has repeatedly hammered OPEC for devising higher oil prices to hurt American drivers.

Flash forward to 2020: Instead of criticizing OPEC for artificially restricting production, Trump urges the cartel to do just that.

And rather than calling for the dissolution of OPEC, Trump raises the group’s status by encouraging it to stop the oil crash – the one who threatens to trigger a wave of bankruptcies and job losses in Texas and the entire American oil industry.

Trump is even trying to negotiate an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their devastating price war by massively cutting production. The president’s tweets on the subject on Thursday helped US oil prices climb 25% – their biggest day-long gain.

“It’s amazing to have Trump in the middle of it all,” Helima Croft, global commodity strategy manager at RBC Capital Markets, told CNN Business. “Think of 180: For years, Trump hated collusion among producers and wanted to get rid of OPEC.”

Texas is a huge prize in 2020

This reversal reflects the evolution of political realities. The coronavirus pandemic caused millions of job losses before the presidential elections in November. A prolonged slowdown in the American oil industry would only worsen the economic suffering, especially in states with a republican tendency.

“What has changed is the political equation: Donald Trump cannot be re-elected without Texas. It’s that simple,” said Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments.

Texas is not only the second largest electoral prize (after California), but it is also by far the largest producer of oil in the country. In fact, Texas pumps more oil than all of the OPEC countries not named Saudi Arabia.

But Texas is crushed by cheap oil. Russia, seeking to curb the growth of US shale oil producers, refused last month to cut oil production. Saudi Arabia responded by increasing production and lowering prices.

ExxonMobil XOM (( Reflecting the urgency of the moment, Trump meets with the CEOs of, Chevron and other large US oil companies on Friday to discuss the crisis facing the industry.

Navigating in this situation is a delicate balance. The White House does not want oil bankruptcies and job losses. But Trump doesn’t want to be seen helping oil and Saudi Arabia CEOs at the expense of average Americans who want cheap gas prices.

“I would always raise hell with OPEC”

The President recognized his evolving views.

“You’re still a little torn,” said Trump on March 20. “Until we became the first producer, I was always for the person driving the car and filling the gas tank … If (the prices were too high, I would always raise hell with OPEC . ”

the oil crash triggers a real storm in the energy sector. Whiting Petroleum WLL (( Nowthe oil crash triggers a real storm in the energy sector., a former rising star in the shale industry, this week became the first of a wave of US oil companies to file for bankruptcy.

Nearly 100 oil and gas producers in the United States may apply for Chapter 11 in the next year, energy practice co-chair Houston Law Firm told CNN Business Buddy Clark Boone.

And that may be the optimistic view.

Rystad Energy warned this week that 140 U.S. oil producers could file for bankruptcy this year if oil stays at $ 20 a barrel, followed by another 400 in 2021.

Occidental Petroleum OXY (( Chevron CVX (( Even the largest oil companies are downsizing. Debt returnscut its dividend by 86% and announced pay cuts across the company.cut production and spending in hopes of avoiding its first dividend drop since the Great Depression.

“We have a big oil industry, and the oil industry is devastated,” said Trump. Wednesday during a press briefing. “We don’t want to lose our big oil companies.”

Will Texas cap production?

Now there is a debate over whether and even how the United States should intervene in the oil war.

Some independent oil producers are pushing Texas to – for the first time in more than 40 years – limit state production.

Ryan Sitton, a commissioner with the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s energy regulator, even had a call Thursday with Russia’s energy minister to discuss the options.

“Although we are normally competitive,” said Sitton in a tweet, “we have agreed that # COVID19 requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation.” He added that he would hold talks with the Saudi energy minister soon.

Shale pioneer Harold Hamm and others are pressuring Trump, the self-proclaimed “Tariff Man”, to sanction OPEC by promulgating tariffs that would punish Russia and Saudi Arabia for their ruinous oil war. But the American Petroleum Institute, the country’s largest oil lobby, urges Trump to avoid intervening in the free markets.

So far, Trump has taken modest steps, including asking the Department of Energy to take advantage of cheap prices by filling the country’s emergency crude stock.

Debate on free markets

OPEC has indicated that it is not willing to continue cutting production – unless other countries join and do so as well.

The agreement will meet Monday by videoconference with Russia and other countries outside the alliance, two sources told the OPEC secretariat at CNN Business. Although the final guest list has not yet been established, the United States, Canada and Mexico may be invited.

But it is unclear how the United States would adopt its own production cuts. American production is controlled by thousands of different companies across the country, all of which have their own competing interests.

The irony that calls OPEC to come to the rescue is that Trump and others have complained for years that OPEC distorts free markets.

And now that Saudi Arabia and Russia have stopped artificially restricting their production, they are urged to go back to calm the markets.

“It’s the free market. We live in the world of NOPEC right now,” said Croft of RBC. “The OPEC cuts have given American producers a vital lifeline. Now that the lifeline has been removed, you have figures in Washington that want sanctions against OPEC.”