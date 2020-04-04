Trump’s fight against Obamacare continues despite coronavirus crisis

Many will find that the safety net is fraying or not existing – largely due to the actions of Republican officials over a decade. Fourteen states, all with Republican governors or GOP-controlled state legislatures, have yet to take advantage of the Affordable Care Act’s provision extending Medicaid to low-income adults, although at least two are reconsidering this position before the pandemic.

Obamacare back in the spotlight

The administration also rejected calls to reopen registration on Obamacare federal exchanges and give uninsured Americans the opportunity to get coverage. The deadline to sign up for a 2020 policy was December 15 in most states. But lawyers, insurers, Democrats and at least two Republican governors hoped that, with hundreds of thousands of people already ill and the federal government is taking extraordinary measures to help a spiraling economy, the White House could yield.

At a briefing this week, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were asked to explain the administration’s “rationale” for not creating a special registration period.

Pence spoke for more than two minutes, praising the decisions of some insurers of waive co-payments for Covid-19 tests and treatments , before pivoting on government mitigation efforts and a vague promise to help the “afflicted” afflicted in any subsequent financial crisis.

“I think it’s one of the best answers I’ve ever heard, because Mike was able to speak for five minutes without even touching your question,” said Trump, applauding Pence’s escape.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has taken a different view. In a video posted online Friday, the Democrat warned that the current “health crisis” is quickly creating a “health insurance crisis”.

“It is time for the federal government to step in and say, ‘We are going to cover everyone who does not have health insurance,’ said Warren.

Trump was clear when asked about his support for the trial to end Obamacare, that the Supreme Court to take office for next term . At an information meeting of the Coronavirus task force at the White House on March 22, he rejected any suggestion that he would abandon it in light of the economic and public health crisis.

“We manage the bad health system much better than it has ever been and we are improving it, but it could be much better than it is,” Trump said of Obamacare, well. that his administration has not yet published a replacement plan. “And so what we want to do is end it.”

Democrats who organized to defend the law in 2017 and used the GOP’s attempts to dump the law against it a year later have already started to pivot in an attempt to link the problem to the coronavirus response. administration.

“It is hard to imagine anything worse during the spread of a virus than to withdraw health care if people get sick. Republicans have never had a way to justify their plans to cut care but now that the costs are sadly more real, “Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist, told CNN Friday.

Meanwhile, Protect Our Care, a group founded by a former Obama administration health official, emerged from this fight as the main liberal surveillance and rapid response group dedicated to tracking republican attacks on Obamacare and other public health services. He renamed his newsletter as “Coronavirus War Room”.

A repeat winner for the Democrats?

The poll continues to show Democrats, top to bottom of the ballot, with an advantage over Republicans in health care, which is now guaranteed to remain a point of intense controversy, probably at the top or near the concerns of voters , as the general elections approach. fall.

The intensity of the concern over the issue – and its potential to spark Democrats’ enthusiasm later this year – was evident even before the coronavirus had effectively stopped the main campaign.

Health care was at the center of voters’ concerns during the Democratic primaries held in February and March, far surpassing income inequality, race relations and climate exit surveys in most states.

Health was also the main problem for democratic, independent and swing voters, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation Survey from mid-February. For Republican voters, health care came at the bottom of the list – battered by the economy, immigration and foreign policy / national security.

Twenty-six percent of all voters said that health care was the most important issue in deciding their vote for the president, narrowly beating the economy, at 23%. Concerns about the two are likely to overlap as the number of coronavirus deaths increases with the number of unemployed.

Meanwhile, the Affordable Care Act has reached its highest favorability rating in almost 10 years since Kaiser followed the opinions. Some 55% of the public viewed the law favorably and 37% expressed unfavorable opinions, according to the survey.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, presumably Democratic presidential candidate, hammered Trump on Thursday on the policies of the Obamacare administration.

“The president must change course and allow open enrollment in the affordable care law, as Republican governors have even called it,” Biden said in a statement. “He should also drop support for a lawsuit that would quash the ACA, as it would cost nearly 20 million Americans their care – the last thing we should sue during a public health emergency.”

In the absence of federal measures to expand coverage, the initiative has moved to governors and other local leaders.

Eleven states that run their own Obamacare exchanges, as well as the District of Columbia, have launched special temporary enrollment periods so that their uninsured residents can get coverage outside of the usual time frame. And while those who lose their professional coverage are able to subscribe to Obamacare policies, the president’s action would have eliminated certain administrative formalities for those who are already facing major life changes in the middle of the pandemic.

The future of the American healthcare system dominated the Democratic primary 2020 , with moderate candidates pushing for the expansion of Obamacare and, in the case of Biden, the opening of a public option to compete with private insurers, potentially leading to lower costs for individuals while covering millions others.

But Democrats are divided on the extent to which push for reform. The party’s left flank, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, is pushing for “Medicare for All,” a program that would guarantee coverage for all Americans – a promise, as Sanders’ campaign reminded voters in recent years. recent weeks, which could have helped slow the initial spread of the coronavirus.

Despite the different scope of their ambitions, Democratic leaders are pushing largely in the same direction: expanding coverage through proactive public policy measures.

This same commitment was the key to the party’s radical victories in mid-2018.

Nancy Pelosi, who won and lost her position as Speaker in the House amidst gusts of Obamacare, pointed to the problem in the aftermath of this election.

“Health care was on the ballot,” she said, “and health care won.”