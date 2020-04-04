President Trump said on Friday that he has ordered U.S. companies to stop exporting essential medical supplies and equipment to ensure that hospitals and healthcare facilities have the vital supplies they need to fight the pandemic. coronavirus.

“I am signing a directive using the Defense Production Act to ban the export of rare medical and health products by unscrupulous actors and profiteers,” said Trump, referring to the Korean War Law which gives the President broad powers to order American companies to manufacture and deliver the necessary equipment.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security will work with FEMA to prevent the export of N95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. We need these items immediately for home use. We have to have them, ”Trump told the White House during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force, referring to the acting chief of homeland security, Chad Wolf.

The president said the administration had already taken action against anonymous providers he accused of hoarding and price gouging.

“We have already taken advantage of the DPA to stop hoarding and the rise in the prices of essential supplies. Under this authority this week, the Department of Health and Social Services working with the Department of Justice has taken charge nearly 200,000 N95 respirators, 130,000 surgical masks, 600,000 gloves, as well as many, many, many, many bottles and disinfectant sprays that were to be hoarded, “he said.

“All this material is now given to health workers, most of it has already been distributed. “

On Thursday, the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act, forcing 3M to prioritize orders for desperately needed N95 respirators for the U.S. government’s national stock.

The Minnesota-based company, one of the largest mask manufacturers, said it was looking forward to the implementation of the order and had already made efforts in recent weeks to produce them the most quickly possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But 3M criticized an unreported White House request that it also stop sending N95 masks to Latin America and Canada, citing “significant humanitarian implications” given their dire need for United States and complaints from the governors of the country, including New Andrew Cuomo of York, that they find themselves in bidding wars for supplies against each other and against other countries.