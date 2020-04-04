Trump Organization fires 1,500 workers amid coronavirus

The Trump organization was forced to lay off about 1,500 employees when it struggled to cope with the closings of its COVID-19 properties in the United States.

Like other hotel and hospitality groups facing state-mandated closings, the Trump Organization has responded by cutting costs, cutting staff from hotels and clubs in New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, Vancouver and Honolulu, the Washington Post reported, citing public filings.

The president’s company is already behind on more than $ 50,000 in rent for its Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, and the economic picture has led company officials to inquire about obtaining federal aid, a reported the newspaper.

At a press conference last week, President Trump deliberately refused to rule out the possibility that his company may also be seeking federal dollars to help defer costs.

“I don’t know,” said Trump last Saturday during his daily coronavirus briefing. “I just don’t know what government aid would be for what I have. I have hotels. Everyone knew that I had hotels when I was elected. They knew I was successful when I was elected, so that’s one of those things. “