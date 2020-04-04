Trump dismisses intelligence community watchdog who informed Congress of whistleblower complaint that led to dismissal

“As is the case with other positions where I, as president, have the power to appoint … it is vital that I have full confidence in those appointed as inspectors general,” Trump wrote. “This is no longer the case with this Inspector General.”

The announcement that he is dismissing Atkinson on a Friday evening comes as the president faces a global pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has assumed its presidency since the impeachment trial ended just two months ago. Trump was widely criticized for the federal government’s response to the epidemic and said the impeachment trial “likely” deterred him from responding to the virus epidemic during the trial in January and early February.

The dismissal of Atkinson is the last case in which the Trump administration removed officials who had participated in the removal of the president. Trump also fired Alexander Vindman, then a National Security Council official, who had testified in House proceedings, as well as Vindman’s twin brother, both reassigned outside the NSC, and sacked the U.S. ambassador. era with the European Union, Gordon Sondland.

Trump also fired former FBI director James Comey in 2017 while the FBI was investigating the president.

The best Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees castigated the decision.

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff of California, who led the House’s recall investigation, said the dismissal was “another blatant new attempt by the President to drain the independence of the intelligence community and respond against those who dare to speak out against the President’s wrongdoing. “

“This retribution against a distinguished official for doing his job and informing Congress of an urgent and credible complaint of denunciation is a direct affront to the entire system of inspectors general,” Schiff said in a statement.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said: “In the midst of a national emergency, it is unacceptable that the President should once again try to undermine the integrity of the community. intelligence by getting other official intelligence just for doing your job. “

Atkinson was criticized by the president’s allies last year for alerting lawmakers to the then-unknown whistle-blower complaint, which Congress later learned was an allegation that Trump sought to smear his political rival, the former vice president Joe Biden of the Ukrainian president, while refusing American security aid. from Kiev.

The allegation sparked a House recall investigation that detailed the matching effort and led to Trump’s dismissal in December on two articles. The Senate acquitted Trump of the two charges in February.

Atkinson said he had shared the complaint with Congress because he found it to reach the level of “urgent concern”, clashing with his boss, then acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire, at subject of the decision.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.