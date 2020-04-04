On Friday, President Trump discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the convening of the leaders of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to think about ways to fight the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Trump has made it known that the United States stands by the French people and has expressed condolences to those who have lost their lives in France because of the pandemic,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Trump and President Macron have discussed the upcoming convening of P5 leaders to increase United Nations cooperation to overcome the pandemic and guarantee international peace and security,” the statement said, referring to the five permanent members . of the United Nations Security Council.

In addition to Trump and Macron, P5 leaders include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for the virus; and Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, where the virus originated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, following cases around the world, the United States leads the world with at least 257,773 known cases, France 59,592 and the United Kingdom 36,688.

China has reported at least 85,509 cases and Russia has reported 4,149, but figures from authoritarian regimes in both countries have been questioned by health experts, who say they are probably too low.