Tristan Wirfs could be a perfect fit for the Giants in the 2020 NFL draft

This is where rubber meets the road for the Giants in this project. It is imperative that they come out with at least one potential starter and, if you want to get serious here, they could use two new entrants with the potential to immediately move into the lineup. Help is needed, quite urgently, at the right tackle and also at the center, and it turns out that players, the first two days of this project, could meet these needs.

The easiest and safest way for the Giants is to sit down with choice number 4 and take their top rated tackle, choosing from Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) and possibly Andrew Thomas (Georgia).

Wirfs feels like the most natural fit. He is able to challenge and possibly win the starting tackle position and possibly move to the left tackle in 2021 if Nate Solder is gone. With at least three best tackling prospects ranked so high, general manager Dave Gettleman will be and should be very motivated to take advantage of quarter interests elsewhere and negotiate to secure additional working capital while retaining the possibility of obtaining top rating. offensive tackle. Gettleman has never traded once in the seven NFL projects he chaired.

The Giants appear to be three of five positions on the line. Solder is the left tackle, Will Hernandez is the left guard and Kevin Zeitler is the right guard. In the center, the backup of Spencer Pulley returns. The previous coaching regime liked what Nick Gates had done last season in three starts with the guard, but it could be a good tackle option. In free agency, Cam Fleming’s signature is more a question of depth in the two tackle places than anointing with the right tackle.

A case can certainly be made, the Giants should spend two of their first three draft picks on offensive liners in order to also find a center. The second round options are Cesar Ruiz (Michigan) and Lloyd Cushenberry III (LSU). An interesting possibility for the third round is Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin), who in 2019 became the school’s first Rimington Prize winner as the country’s first center. His nickname – Tyler Badass – would surely resonate with Giants fans.