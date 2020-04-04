This opera will be sung by more than 250 world artists for the relief of coronaviruses

Just a few days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and as Californian public spaces began to shut down one by one, Sean Griffin, founder of the avant-garde opera house Opera povera, posted a random thought on Facebook: “I’m sure there are a few Pauline Oliveros pieces that we could all play together in quarantine. “

The response from other artists and performers, says Griffin, was immediate: “A group of people said,” We will! “”

Tuesday evening, for six hours, more than 250 artists from around the world will come together for an epic online performance by the late composer “The Lunar Opera: Deep Listening For _Tunes,” an open-form opera in which the recruited artists create their own characters, movements and sounds from sound clues known to themselves.

“It’s not really a spectator opera, but a participant opera,” says Griffin. “He participates in the creative interpretation of everyone.”

The late composer Pauline Oliveros, left, with librettist Ione, at a Los Angeles opera festival in 2013. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

The opera presents a libretto by Ione, writer and sound artist (who was also the wife of Oliveros). And the score is not made of notes, but of words: a set of instructions that Oliveros wrote two decades ago. They amount to five sentences:

Each artist creates their own character with costumes and accessories.

A performance area is designated.

Each artist decides which sound to listen to and when the sound is perceived, it is the signal to play. The same sound or another sound can be used to stop execution and freeze until the signal returns.

Each artist is responsible for their own character, costume, accessories and what or how to play in response to the chosen signal.

“These are people who live in a city full of characters who come in and out of actions and noises and listen in a kind of reverie,” says Griffin. “The city is revealed by the light of the moon.”

In this case, this city will exist virtually, online.

Everything conforms to the experimental nature of Oliveros. Composer and musician – who could play the accordion, violin and tuba – she was known for producing sound with magnetic tapes and prototype synthesizers in the 1960s.

Griffin says that even his chosen language works well with the language of the Internet. Oliveros, he notes, liked to refer to his word scores as “an algorithm.”

“Full Pink Moon: Opera Povera in Quarantine”, as the production calls it, is co-sponsored by CalArts and the Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry at the University of Chicago.

It also serves as a fundraiser for Equal Sound Corona relief fund, created by the non-profit association to distribute small grants of $ 500 to American musicians whose concerts have been canceled by the pandemic.

“We work very hard to fund every person who applies,” said Madeline Falcone, who does A&R for Equal Sound, and also contributes to the production of the opera. “But it will take a little time.”

Although donations are encouraged, they will not be required to see the opera. Viewers can also choose to donate to Opera Povera to help cover production costs.

The performance – which will take place on the night of the full moon known as “Pink moon” – will start with a pre-event conversation co-hosted by Griffin, performance artist Ron Athey, curator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung and composer George Lewis.

Griffin, who collaborated with Oliveros during his lifetime and directed the performance “Gifts of the Spirit” with Athey at St. Vibiana Cathedral in 2018, says it’s a production that came together in record time.

“An opera, for me, takes me three years – but we started this one two weeks ago,” he says. “It’s an earthquake.”

Details of the broadcast will be available on seangriffin.org/full-pink-moon-livestream before the show.