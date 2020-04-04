This day in sport: Hideo Nomo launches the Red Sox without fail

In his debut with the Boston Red Sox, former Dodgers star Hideo Nomo started a no-hitter on that date in 2001 against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. He joined Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to hit without hitting in the American and National leagues.

Nomo’s first non-hitter was in 1996 for the Dodgers at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

In racing, Mario Andretti, 53, became the oldest driver to win an IndyCar race when he crossed the finish line first in the 1993 Valvoline 200 at the Phoenix International Raceway. Although this was Andretti’s last IndyCar race, it made him the first driver to win in four different decades.

In games involving local teams that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, the Lakers faced off against the Kings at Sacramento, a team they had beaten twice this season, and the Clippers were scheduled to host the ‘Oklahoma City Thunder, which they had beaten twice in three games.

The Kings and Ducks would have ended their regular seasons each, with the Kings hosting the Dallas Stars at the Staples Center and the Ducks finishing against the Sharks in San Jose.

And in baseball, the Dodgers were scheduled to play a one-day game against the Giants in San Francisco while the Angels and Houston Astros would have met on a nightly liaison to Anaheim.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1937 – Byron Nelson wins the Masters and his first major by two strokes on Ralph Guldahl, shooting a 70 in the final round at Augusta National. Nelson takes the lead after his eagle in the 13th hole by five.

1983 – Lorenzo Charles scores a dunk after Dereck Whittenburg’s 35-meter hopeless shot failed to give North Carolina a 54-52 victory over Houston in the NCAA Championship game. Thurl Bailey leads Coach Jim Valvano’s Wolfpack with 15 points.

1987 – Denis Potvin of the New York Islanders, the best defenseman in NHL history, got his 1,000th point by scoring his second goal against the Buffalo Sabers.

1993 – Sheryl Swoopes broke the women’s championship record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to an 84-82 victory over Ohio State. Swoopes makes their first seven shots and the Red Raiders hang on to clinch the first NCAA school title in any sport.

1998 – Mark McGwire tied Willie Mays’ NL record by hitting a homerun in each of his first four games. McGwire made an impressive three-point shot in the sixth in an 8-6 victory over the San Diego Padres.

2003 – Toronto coach Lenny Wilkens sets the NBA record for most career losses when the Raptors fall to the San Antonio Spurs 124-98. Wilkens, now in his 30th year as an NBA coach, was already the most successful coach with 1,292 wins.

2005 – Dmitri Young becomes the third player to complete three circuits on day one, leading Detroit to Kansas City 11-2. George Bell and Tuffy Rhodes also achieved the feat, Bell for Toronto in 1988 and Rhodes for the Chicago Cubs in 1994.

2011 – Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Connecticut to a 53-41 victory over Butler in the NCAA final. Coach Jim Calhoun won his third title, which only four other coaches had done.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press