These Muhammad Ali books are absolute knockouts!

The Ali catalog (Various authors)

The volume of fascinating books devoted to the self-proclaimed Greatest of All-Time could fill entire shelves of the New York Public Library, so today’s recommendation will be to choose and devour one of these excellent tomes on the incomparable Muhammad Ali.

There are various biographies from different eras of his miraculous life, those on particular legendary battles, many autobiographical accounts, even children’s books and coloring books (one of which is aptly called The Biggest Book. coloring page).

Personally, I have read two of the many titles related to Ali and fully endorse them.

First, the movie “The King of the World: Muhammad Ali and the Rise of an American Hero” by David Remnick (1998, Random House), which details the rise of the boxer as Cassius Clay – the medal of Olympic gold of 1960, winning its first title against Sonny Liston, etc. – and his conversion to Islam and his transformation into Ali throughout the tumultuous 1960s.

Second, the more complete biography “Ali: A Life” (2017, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), which came out a year after the death of the triple heavyweight champion at 74 years of septic shock and offers more than 500 interviews with members of the family, confidants, historians and more. Author Jonathan Eig – who has also written bestselling books on Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson and Al Capone – covers everything about the Ali complex, including some notable revelations from FBI files related to his refusal to be drafted into the Vietnam War and its almost four years of absence from the ring.

Another Ali title I have wanted to achieve for years is Norman Mailer’s highly acclaimed “The Fight” (1975, Little Brown) about Ali reclaiming George Foreman’s belt in their “Rumble in the Jungle” fight in Zaire the previous year.

Note citation: “I am America,” said Clay proudly. “I’m the part you won’t recognize. But get used to me. Black, confident, arrogant; my name, not yours; my religion, not yours; my goals, mine; get used to me. “Excerpt from Ali: A Life by Jonathan Eig.

Boot blows: 4.7 out of 5