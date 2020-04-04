If the current trend continues, the outlook is bleak, said Kentaro Iwata, infection control specialist at Kobe University, who has repeatedly warned that Japan is not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus.

“Japan must have the courage to change, when we realize that we are on the wrong track,” said Iwata. “We could see the next New York in Tokyo.”

As of Friday, Japan had 3,329 confirmed cases and 74 deaths.

“The start of the outbreak of infections in Spain, France, Italy, New York – was really like Tokyo at the moment,” said Iwata.

He says there must be more tests.

As of Friday, Tokyo had tested less than 4,000 people in a city of 13.5 million people. And only 39,466 people were tested in this country of 125 million people, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs.

It is a very small fraction compared to the countries of the region and the world. As of Friday, South Korea – which has a much smaller population than Japan – had tested more than 440,000 people.

The Japanese government says its screening regime is adequate and adequately targeted at high-risk cases.

“Testing people with a low probability of a new coronavirus would be a waste of resources,” the Japanese health ministry told CNN in a statement. “We ask people with certain symptoms to stay at home for a while.”

Refused for a test

Issei Watanabe, a coronavirus patient, spoke to CNN from his Tokyo hospital room. He had trouble breathing between fits of coughing. Doctors consider him a “mild case” and expect him to be released on Tuesday.

Watanabe is 40 years old, non-smoker, in good health. His symptoms appeared quickly. Body pain, chills, no taste or smell.

When he requested a coronavirus test, he said that he was refused – and had to endure five days with a fever above 40 degrees Celsius – 104 degrees Fahrenheit – before he was finally allowed to take a test, who returned positive.

Watanabe says he infected at least two people during this period.

“People don’t know what to do. There is a real lack of good information,” said Watanabe. “Your life is in your hands. Stay at home. Stay at home. Don’t go out.”

Watanabe is concerned for the tens of millions of Japanese over the age of 65. He knows he will recover, but many in Japan’s aging society will not.

Infectious disease experts warn of a high price in human life – if the coronavirus spreads quickly, in this rapidly aging society.

“The coronavirus is very dangerous for the elderly,” said Masahiro Kami, executive director of the Japanese Research Institute for Nonprofit Medical Governance. He said that most coronavirus patients in Japan likely have few, if any, symptoms.

“When they are asymptomatic, they can spread the coronavirus to others,” warned Kami.

No locking

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly declared that the situation in Japan does not justify declaring a state of emergency or imposing a foreclosure in Tokyo.

He said such drastic measures would further harm an economy already grappling with the serious economic fallout from the coronavirus and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Japanese lawmakers are considering a massive economic stimulus package that could include cash distributions to Japanese households. The government has widely mocked a plan to distribute two cloth masks per household.

Japan has imposed strict new travel restrictions – barring foreigners from more than 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of Europe. Japan has also tightened health checks at airports and is requesting quarantine of all incoming travelers for 14 days, although compliance is not actively monitored.

There is growing concern – both inside and outside Japan – that the government’s increasingly harsh warnings about the danger of the virus spreading may have reached many people too late.

Last week, huge crowds gathered for hanami, watching cherry blossoms. Some people were seen wearing masks, but many were not.

The surprising images – widely shared on social media and on national and international media – caused unprecedented closings of some Tokyo parks over the weekend.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Abe implore the public to stay at home, avoid travel and practice social distancing. Some listen, but many are not.

So far, government policy has been to try to contain the clusters by entering into contracts by tracking positive cases and ordering suspected cases to quarantine.

Supporters of the Japanese coronavirus approach have argued that cultural practices in society – such as bowing instead of shaking hands, widespread use of surgical masks, and more frequent hand and mouth washing – could spare Japan the type of rapid spread of coronavirus seen in other countries.

When asked if Japan is protected because it is not a culture of “hugs and handshakes”, Iwata replied “this may be one of the reasons for ‘have fewer infections compared to Europe and America’.

He calls the theory “valid”, but “unproven”. He did not think that Japan should base its strategy on the hope that hygienic cultural practices would be enough to spare the worst in Tokyo.

While Koike and Abe urged the city’s population of 13.5 million to work from home – advice listened to by big Japanese companies like Honda, Toyota and Nissan – telework is not possible for about 80% of Japanese companies, according to 2019 government data.

Dozens of people still commute to the capital, as evidenced by crowded subway trains during rush hour. And despite the temporary closure of some Japanese department stores and around 500 Starbucks stores, many bars and restaurants remain open and full of customers.

Governor Koike announced Friday that 628 of the 750 beds Tokyo has secured for coronavirus patients are occupied, mostly by people with mild symptoms.

Health officials are currently negotiating the transfer of asymptomatic or reasonably well patients to separate accommodation such as hotels, she said.

Once again, Koike warned of an impending crisis and urged people to stay at home.

The curve does not seem to flatten in Tokyo. On the contrary, the situation seems to be getting worse.