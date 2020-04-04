New Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman believes the end of the 2019 season was just the beginning for him.

Last year, Perriman had a huge result for the Buccaneers. In their last five games, he has captured 25 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns. It was the largest production he had shown in five years in the NFL. This helped him secure a one-year contract worth up to $ 8 million in free agency Jets.

“I think it was just a glimpse of what was going to happen this season and many more seasons after this season,” said Perriman. “I just feel like it was a little preview and I can’t wait to build on this little race I had last season.”

The Jets signed Perriman after watching Robby Anderson leave for the Panthers. Anderson was awarded a $ 20 million, two-year contract to join his coach, Matt Rhule. The Jets believe Perriman can replace the speed element that Anderson has given to their offense in recent years.

Perriman said he still believed he was as fast as he was when he left central Florida in 2015 and was timed in the 40-yard to 4-yard dash. 24 and by a scout at 4.19.

The Ravens drafted him in the first round in 2015. He has never played for the Ravens and has played for the Browns and Buccaneers in the past two years. Perriman, 26, said he thought he was ready for a breakout season.

“I think it will happen now just knowing the coach [Adam] Gas, ”said Perriman. “He is definitely an offensive coach. You see that the receivers he had and the numbers they put in his system, I have no doubt that this will definitely be a season to remember for me, as far as production is concerned. I am really excited about the opportunities that I will have just by being offended and being in a more important role. “

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was still a scout for the Ravens in 2015 and knew Perriman well at the time.

“He has a unique size and speed combo,” said Douglas this week. “Obviously, his career path was different from that of most of the former. I think you saw it two years ago with Cleveland, then at the end of this year. You would be hard pressed to find a receiver that had better numbers than Breshad. I’m really excited by his speed, his ability to take over the defense. I feel like he can come here and make an impact. I feel like he can develop chemistry with Sam [Darnold] moving forward.”

The Jets had the 32nd NFL offense last season. Perriman is eager to give the Jets a boost and silence all the skeptics who think his hot arrival in 2019 was just luck.

“I bring a lot of speed, a lot of ability to play big games for this team,” said Perriman. “I only have respect for Robby. I know he had a great career with the Jets. I know that what I bring to the table will also be great. I’m ready and eager to meet my teammates and get down to business and prove [to the fans] who have the slightest doubt in their mind. “