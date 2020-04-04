Pan-brothel, the employment figures for March were really shocking!

This does not underestimate what can be said about last month’s employment report released Friday morning by the Labor Department.

It was so shocking, in fact, that it would prompt experts to reconsider how bad the job numbers are going to get in the weeks and months to come. And the pros were already expecting the worst.

Here are some of the basic elements of the report that caused the stock market to go down on Friday and cause people’s stomachs to sink.

For the month of March, the government announced the loss of 701,000 jobs, mainly because the coronavirus has shut down almost the entire American economy. And the unemployment rate climbed to 4.4% from 3.5% in February.

Job losses have been the worst since March 2009, when 800,000 jobs were swallowed up by the Great Recession.

Here is the part that will really upset your bowels.

Buried in a footnote to the report, the Ministry of Labor said the unemployment rate should have been much worse. Should have been – could not have been. Why? Because the investigators made a mistake in asking the questions.

If you can get past government jargon, here’s the explanation in the footnote for the error:

The Ministry of Labor stated: “If workers who were registered as employed but absent from work for” other reasons “(in addition to the number of absent for other reasons in a typical March) had been classified as unemployed or temporary layoffs, the unemployment rate would have been about 1 percentage point higher than what had been announced. “

“However, according to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as they were recorded. To maintain the integrity of the data, no ad hoc measure is taken to reclassify the survey responses, ”added the Labor Department.

In other words, the Labor Department identified the error in the unemployment figures and did not correct it during the investigation. The government called this error a “misclassification”.

Thus, if the number of unemployed had been correctly raised, the unemployment rate in March would have been even more shocking at 5.4%.

Just for you to understand, I’m not saying that something nasty has happened to these numbers. All I’m saying is that this data, as well as any other economic figures that will be released, should be viewed with suspicion.

The government is crunching the numbers and the data collectors are facing an unprecedented situation and they are – to put it in a sweet vernacular – wing it.

There is no doubt that economic data, including employment figures, will get worse in the days, weeks and months to come. Much worse.

You can say that among the 10 million people who have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks.

All of these suddenly unemployed Americans will soon appear in monthly statistics released by the Labor Department. These new unemployed should not have appeared in such large numbers in the March figures.

Experts expected only 100,000 jobs lost last month.

Why did they wait so “little”?

Because the labor department surveys companies in the middle of the month. And the companies were only faced with really serious layoffs after the investigation was completed.

So, if March has already been terribly bad, most of the workers’ layoffs and temporary layoffs will only appear in the coming months.

Another troubling fact from the March report was that the government had a hard time reaching the businesses it usually interviews.

The Labor Department said, for example, that only 66% of the companies from which it usually collects job data responded this month. It was 9 percent below average for this survey.

“Although the collection rate was negatively affected by pandemic issues, BLS was still able to obtain estimates that met our standards for accuracy and reliability,” said the Department of Labor.

May be. But it is likely that all of these companies could not be reached because they closed and laid off workers. And if they had been reached, this figure of 701,000 job losses would have been higher.