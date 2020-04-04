The demand for female comics on SiriusXM was increasing.

The broadcasting company had sent its routine survey to its millions of subscribers to get an idea of ​​what they wanted. One thing was starting to come out like a sore thumb: listeners wanted more female comedy.

“So we decided that it might be wise to create an all-female TV channel, because there has been a real renaissance in female comedy in recent years and there are more great actresses than ever,” said said Jack. Vaughn, senior vice president of Sirius comedy.

That’s why, on Wednesday, SiriusXM launched She’s So Funny, a radio channel dedicated to a wide range of women actresses.

Among them, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Aisha Tyler, Ali Wong, Wanda Sykes, Tig Notaro, Whoopi Goldberg and the late Moms Mabley and Joan Rivers. Promising actors such as Rachel Feinstein and Jo Firestone will also be honored.

Aisha Tyler hopes she is so funny brings exposure for female comics. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Much of the content will include clips from a few minutes of recorded routines and interviews with stars like Schumer, Aidy Bryant, Pamela Adlon and Queens of Comedy. Listeners can also listen to exclusive novelties from Aisha Alfa, Paris Sashay, Katie-Ellen Humphries and the queens themselves. (SiriusXM has made all of its streaming programming free online until May 15).

The chain offers a wide range of material, with kale on kale, maternity, guys who look like Nazis and yes, even therapy animals. In a segment titled “Animals in the Wild,” Sara Schaefer is ironic about seeing more animals roaming free on planes – including an owl – when people are more and more worried about flying.

“It’s a bit of a waste to bring a bird on a plane … it’s like putting chicken in an omelet,” she pointed out to an audience.

In another clip called “Dork on the Loose,” Aisha Tyler recalls her stupid childhood days as the only black child in school.

“During Black History Month, I was the exhibit …. [I was] the only big child, only black, only poor child. I used to go out on the playground just for recreation, like a giant furious blackzilla stepping on people’s sandcastles and kicking. ”

Tyler, who said she was “a bit retired from comedy” because of her busy schedule, hopes the new channel will bring visibility and opportunities to women in the comic strip. It’s still frustrating because “there shouldn’t be a female comedy channel.

“There is as much diversity in the range of female comic voice as there is in range of male comic voice, and the idea of ​​bringing all men together, and that is sort of how comedy is, is just ridiculous, “the” Criminal Minds, “said the actress.

Tyler entered the comedy scene in the 1990s and recalls the fierce competition of women for the scene.

“Most women will tell you – and I think it still exists – that, generally, if there was a reserved woman on a program … they would not reserve another woman”, but this attitude never existed for men, she said.

Tiffany Haddish will be featured in the new SiriusXM She’s So Funny channel. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Women have long been underrepresented in the male-dominated comedy industry. In the area of ​​late-night television, for example, the hosts remain an absolute minority, although the number of women writing for late-night shows continues to increase.

Other entertainment companies like Netflix have been criticized for the lack of diversity in its list of comedians. The streaming giant has started to spotlight more female comics, especially colored ones. Last summer, Netflix launched a special series, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They’re Ready,” in which the comic book “Girls Trip” features six of their favorite actresses.

There is still work to be done, but it is a start.

“I think it’s great that it’s there,” said Tyler about She’s So Funny, “because it will amplify female voices until we understand that women are not a monolith and that many men love female comics because women love female comics, and we are able to not only broaden our reach but also our perspective. ”

Joan Rivers, who died in 2014, will be one of the legendary comics on SiriusXM’s new channel, She’s So Funny. (EPA)

Stand-up legend Lisa Lampanelli said the new chain will offer a promising female comic strip to faster national exposure – visibility it needed to build over time and through local markets when it started its career in the 1990s. As for the established spiritual women featured, she thinks the channel “will really help people get a more historical view of funny women through the ages.”

She’s so funny won’t make up for the history of discrimination against women in the comedy world, “she said,” but at least that’s a bit of reparation from women comedians who were touched a little under the carpet. ”

As for the calendar, it is purely coincidental that the chain launched in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, said Sirius ’Vaughn. “It couldn’t have come out at a better time because especially these days, people just want to laugh … So much is going on and sometimes people just want a break.”

The increase in the number of listeners seems to support this. Since the beginning of this year, the number of people listening to SiriusXM’s online comedy channels has skyrocketed, a company spokesperson said. The company recorded an 80% jump (until March 22) in online comedy listeners compared to last year.

For women trying to break into the world of laughter, Tyler offers this very sexy advice: “Don’t stop … it’s very difficult work. It’s a very hard job for everyone … And yes, there is discrimination, yes there is exclusion, and it’s absolutely an exclusively male club, but in the end the only way to go is to go forward. ”

And finding a support group for other female comics is crucial, she said.

“This work, more than any other creative work, is definitely a marathon, not a sprint.”