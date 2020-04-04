‘The Money Doctor’ convicted of a Ponzi scheme targeting audience listeners

DALLAS -— A Texas radio presenter and financial consultant who admitted to deceiving millions of dollars in aged listeners in a Ponzi scheme was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The sentence was imposed as part of a plea agreement that William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, 79, agreed Friday with Dallas County prosecutors, the Dallas Morning News reported. The North Richland Hills man was ordered to pay more than $ 10 million in restitution.

Gallagher targeted older Christian listeners to his show, “The Money Doctor,” and met with them to discuss what he said was safe income, prosecutors said. He guaranteed annual returns of 5% to almost 9% if they invested in securities with him, according to the criminal complaint. He described it as “retirement income you will never survive”.

Gallagher, who was not authorized to advise clients on the securities, received up to $ 29.2 million from sixty investors from December 2014 to January 2019, authorities said. As of January 31, 2019, these accounts contained only $ 821,951.

Under the plea agreement, Gallagher was convicted on one count each for theft over $ 300,000, money laundering over $ 300,000 and securities fraud over $ 100,000.

“He has taken advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” said chief prosecutor Alexis Goldate in a statement. “He targeted and then stole elderly investors and individuals attracted to his Christian ideals.”

Authorities said Gallagher paid the original investors around $ 5.9 million using the capital of the new investors. He also used several million dollars for payroll, radio and website costs, and personal expenses such as legal fees.

Gallagher has been behind bars since his arrest in March 2019. After the indictment, the assets of the Gallagher Financial Group were frozen and a lawyer was appointed to manage the funds.

Following his call, authorities said Gallagher apologized to his friends and family.

He faces other charges in Tarrant County.