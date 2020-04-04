The increase in the number of deaths in Spain is leveling off

In addition, 809 people died of coronaviruses in Spain, bringing the total to 11,744 deaths, according to figures from the Spanish Ministry of Health published on Saturday.

Deaths are up 7.3% but the smallest increase since March 26.

On Thursday, the death toll in Spain exceeded 10,000, and the country joined Italy as one of only two countries to report a five-digit balance sheet.

The most recent data from the ministry shows that there are now 78,733 active cases of Covid-19 in Spain, an increase of 2,511 from Thursday – but also the smallest daily increase since March 20.

A total of 6,532 people have been admitted to intensive care units since the start of the pandemic.

12% increase in recoveries: The Spanish Ministry of Health also reports that 34,219 people have now recovered from the virus, nearly 4,000 more than the number announced on Friday, and an increase of 12%.

As the number of active cases continues to increase, the rate of increase continues to slow.

The latest figures show that the number of active cases registered has increased by 3% since Friday. The peak on March 19 was a 27% increase in one day.

