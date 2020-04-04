Actor Logan Williams, who played a young version of Barry Allen in “The Flash” by The CW, died suddenly Thursday at the age of 16.

No cause of death was given.

The show’s star, Grant Gustin, expressed his anxiety Friday on Instagram, posting a photo with Williams and actor Jesse L. Martin while filming the pilot series in 2014.

“Just upon hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams died suddenly,” he wrote. “I was so impressed not only with Logan’s talent but also with his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is, I am sure, an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this strange and trying time for all of us. Send love to everyone. “

According to a report In Coquitlam, a Canadian-based Tri-City News, the mother of young Canadian actor Marlyse Williams is “absolutely devastated” by her death and her family cannot even cry together because of the social distancing imposed by the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I can’t hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse Williams told the publication.

“With his talent and magnificent looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” added Williams’ mother. Tri-City News says he also leaves to mourn his father, Clive, as well as his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Williams also appeared in the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart” and “Supernatural”, also in The CW. Erin Krakow, who plays in the Hallmark series, said she was heartbroken by the news in a post on Twitter.

“Logan was a handsome, warm, silly and talented young man”, Krakow added in a separate tweet. “He could always make us laugh. He was barely 17 and had what I am sure would have been a very bright future. “