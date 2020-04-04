After having walked the stage in theater and in concert for 45 years, Christine Ebersole was ready for a change of address.

So when Chuck Lorre asked her to star in her new CBS comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola”, she left the Great White Way behind.

“I live on the Easy Street TV network,” Tony’s overwhelming double winner told The Post from his home in Maplewood, NJ.

Ebersole plays Dottie Wheeler, mother of three adult children, including Bob (Billy Gardell). She is the president of the Max Dot compression sock company and is such a great creature, Bob refers to his late father when describing her, saying, “You know why my father died so young? He wanted.”

“I always ask on set:” Who had a mother like that? Explains Ebersole, 67 years old.

Dottie spent much of the first season of the show unfit following a stroke. However, being bedridden did not detract from his handling skills. In one episode, she played her three adult children on top of each other, promising each that she would leave society to them in her will if they met her strict requirements. For the youngest son Douglas (Matt Jones), he should stop getting high all the time. Her twin sister Christina (Maribeth Monroe) should stop sleeping. With Bob, she punched him. “She wants me to lose 60 pounds,” he says.

Dottie’s stroke occurred at the start of the season and served as a vehicle for reuniting the two families in the series when Bob’s girlfriend Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) became a nurse. While many actors have reportedly met with stroke victims and healthcare professionals to research this disability, Ebersole had first-hand experience: her husband, Bill Moloney, suffered from an acoustic neuroma 29 years ago, two years after their marriage.

“It’s an inner ear tumor that presses against the brain,” she said. “He had seven-hour surgery and his whole left side became a little paralyzed. He was a drummer and it really ended his career. He had to learn to walk again. He couldn’t blink. He couldn’t smile. He still has a lot of facial pain due to nerve damage

“Everything was on its left side,” she says. “So I chose the left side [for Dottie]. I could identify with that. What I imagined was what Bill had gone through. “

Despite these difficulties, the actress remains effervescent and optimistic. She briefly interrupts the phone interview to take a tray of lemon-ginger muffins out of the oven and tells about her new concert – a piece of cake compared to Broadway, where her acclaimed performances include playing both Big Edie and Little Edie in comedy musical version of 2006 from “Gray Gardens”. (Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore played these roles in an HBO film in 2009.)

“If I’m doing a split screen on a Wednesday on” Bob Hearts Abishola “, I’m at work at 10:30 am and finished at 11 am,” she says. “Compare that to a Broadway morning on Wednesday. If you want to send me a postcard, just post it to Easy Street and it will find me. It sounds like my reward. “

Dottie could also have a reward, because Lorre has an upcoming episode where the character, who describes himself as a “puppet with a broken string”, goes out with another stroke victim, played by John Ratzenberger (Cliff of “Cheers “”). “Dottie doesn’t think anyone would be interested in her because she is in this compromised position,” says Ebersole. “So she meets this guy in rehab and he makes her laugh.”

It was her first time working with Ratzenberger, whom she calls a charming man. With all her achievements, Ebersole is generous with her co-stars and sometimes in admiration before them. She admits that when she co-starred on Broadway as cosmetics mogul Elizabeth Arden in the musical “War Paint”, she would stand out and watch Patti LuPone, who played her competitor, Helena Rubenstein.

“She is such a force. I said, “Who are you?” The only reason we closed was because she couldn’t walk anymore, “she said.” She had to have her hip replaced. It still didn’t stop her. She inspired me a lot. “