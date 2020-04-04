1. “Thank you for your Democratic Public Relations letter and the incorrect sound clips, which are false in every way.”

2. “Vice President Pence is responsible for the task force. According to almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job.”

It’s classic Trump stuff here. Pence receives rave reviews “from almost all accounts”. In fact, many people say that the vice president is doing the best job of leading the coronavirus task force than anyone else. already completed. Spectacular!

3. “The Defense Production Act (DPA) has been used consistently by my team and me to purchase billions of dollars in equipment, medical supplies, ventilators and other related items.”

4. “We have given New York a lot, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, etc.”

“I have neither the time nor the desire to explain myself to a man who gets up and sleeps under the cover of the very freedom that I give, then wonders how I give it to him. I prefer that you just say “thank you” and keep going. “- Colonel Nathan Jessup

5. “As you know, the federal government is only support for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needs far more support than most others.”

The fault, as always, lies with someone other than Trump. You see, Schumer should be grateful for everything he receives from Trump – because New York prepared him so badly. You see, it all makes sense. Right? Right?!?!

6. “If you spent less time on your ridiculous accusation hoax, which went on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my number of polls), and instead focused on the aid to New Yorkers, so New York would not have been so completely unprepared for “the invisible enemy.”

We are back to the indictment! In addition, there is no evidence that the impeachment trial had a significant effect on Schumer’s or anyone’s ability to prepare (or not) for the upcoming coronavirus. As the Washington Post Philip Bump details , the trial ended on February 5 and in the months of February and early March, Trump himself “visited Mar-a-Lago three times, his hotel in downtown Washington once and his hotel in Las Vegas for a three-day stay in late February. “

7. “No wonder the AOC and others are considering racing against you in primary school. If they did, they would likely win.”

There is very little evidence that representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez foresees a main challenge for Schumer in 2022 . In fact, the only person who talks about it regularly is – wait – Donald trump

8. “You have been missing, except as regards the” press “”.

Why, why, WHY does the word press in quotation marks in the letter? My kingdom for an answer to this eternal question. (Related note: I have no kingdom. No more fiefdom.)

9. “Although you have declared that you do not like Andrew Cuomo, you must begin to work with him for the good of all New Yorkers.”

I searched the Internet for evidence that Schumer said he did not like the Governor of New York, but could not find him. (Maybe Trump knows something I don’t know.) The closest I came was the fact that Cuomo sharply criticized the $ 2 trillion economic stimulus bill that Schumer negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin late last month.

10. “I have known you for many years, but I never knew how bad you are for New York State until I became President.”

Look, we’ve known each other for a long time now. But it wasn’t until recently that I realized how terrible your life is, after all. Note: Schumer was re-elected with 71% of the votes in 2016.

11. “If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call.”

You are the absolute worst! Call anytime! This seems like a good place to end.