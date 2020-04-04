“The Court will consider postponing certain cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the mandate, if the circumstances allow it in light of the public health and safety recommendations at that time,” Kathy Arberg said in a statement. , court spokesperson. “The Court will consider a range of programming options and other alternatives if the arguments cannot be made in the courtroom before the end of the mandate.”

With regard to the pleadings, Arberg did not specify which of the delayed cases could still be pleaded this term. Some cases are more time sensitive than others, including two involving Trump’s attempt to protect his financial documents from disclosure. Another case that may be under consideration concerns so-called unfaithful voters – what judges may want to decide before the next election.

The court was also scheduled to hear a patent dispute between Google and Oracle and a case of religious freedom brought by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

According to the statement, the judges will issue opinions on all the cases that have been discussed so far this term. They include success questions on LGBT rights, abortion, the end of the deferred action plan for the arrival of children and the 2nd amendment. So far, the court is already behind schedule. According to Adam Feldman, writing for Scotusblog, “until March of this mandate, the court decided fewer cases by signed notice than at least before the Spanish flu closed the doors of the court in 1918”. Arberg said that, although the court remains open to official business, “most of the court staff work remotely.” Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, criticized the delay. “It becomes ridiculous. If the Supreme Court can conduct its weekly conferences remotely, which it has been doing for weeks, it can conduct its remaining arguments remotely and allow the public to listen,” Roth said in a statement. The Supreme Court has resisted changes in its traditions, including oral argument in person, and any effort to allow the hearing to be televised. But earlier on Friday, the court conference announced that the public and the media will be able to access certain criminal proceedings before a federal court by teleconference or videoconference during the coronavirus crisis. The ordinance only concerns the district and appeal courts and not the Supreme Court. Arberg did not specify whether the court would allow any type of live audio or teleconference of his arguments. This story has been updated with additional details on the action of the Court.

