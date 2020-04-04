The administration has pledged to help fill supply shortages nationwide, but has resisted taking decisive action to respond to these calls – leaving some manufacturers to increase equipment production with little to no direction on what will happen next.

Trump dismissed the concerns on Thursday, saying, “They have it and they have to solve it.”

“What they should do is that they should have been on the free market long before this pandemic happened, just by buying, there was no competition, you could have made a good price, “said Trump to White. House. “States must get their supplies.”

The president reiterated this position during Friday’s press conference at the White House.

The business community, on the other hand, has implored the White House not to use the law, which gives government the power to completely control the supply chain, to force companies to manufacture equipment, and to take charge distribution and allocation of these supplies.

But the companies involved in supply always want more directives from the federal government.

A major manufacturer in the Southeast approached by the Trump administration to help manufacture personal protective equipment sits on boxes of supplies with nowhere to go.

With production well underway, the company, which asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, told CNN that it still did not know where its products were supposed to be distributed, with directions changing regularly.

In a statement to CNN, General Motors did not respond to the number of orders the administration had placed for ventilators, but said, “We are moving forward and our commitment to build Ventec intensive care ventilators has never faltered. We are working around the clock. Prepare Kokomo to start production as quickly as possible this month. ”

Federal officials resisted the idea that FEMA should play a greater role in the supply chain, as advocated by many states, saying that the agency “trying to replace private sector supply chains is not working”.

Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, who leads the supply effort, defended the administration’s approach steal in supplies and peel some of them for the private market. “I am not here to disrupt a supply chain,” he said during a briefing on Thursday. “We are introducing products, they are fulfilling orders for hospitals, nursing homes as usual. I am adding volume to this system.”

Delays with FEMA

Federal agencies are also working to resolve supply chain issues.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the infrastructure and know-how to respond to disasters, took over federal operations in mid-March. But while the agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, assumed an increased role, it had to face the circumstances that preceded it: a pandemic on a national scale, against a natural disaster, and an authority limited on private companies aligned to supply supplies.

“We have never had so many private partners not contracted,” a FEMA official told CNN, noting that the contracts formalized the process, detailing the details and logistics. “This is one of the bottlenecks. It adds an obstacle to the way we run this business.”

In some cases, however, FEMA partners with companies to bring supplies from abroad. Among these companies is Medline, the largest private manufacturer and distributor of medical products in North America.

Jesse Greenberg, director of public affairs for Medline, said the company is in regular communication with FEMA as part of the “Airbridge Project”, the air transportation of supplies. Part of the supplies enter the private market, while others are distributed to FEMA for distribution to hot spots. As part of the partnership, the agency tells Medline where to send the supplies.

“We assign a certain percentage of the items we fly to hot spots that FEMA has identified,” Greenberg told CNN. “We rely heavily on their data to help guide the rest of the response.”

In cases where there is no direct partnership, however, the decision on the destination of the equipment rests ultimately with Medline.

“We have obligations to customers. We will, to the best of our ability, supply our customers to the levels they demand,” said Greenberg, adding that demand is up 300% from stock levels. The company distributed 15 million additional face masks in the first quarter of this year to this date last year.

“We are struggling like all other suppliers to meet this unprecedented demand,” added Greenberg.

FEMA told stakeholders it distributes resources based on “data-driven” decisions coordinated between the US government and the private sector, according to advice obtained by CNN.

While government calls on companies to speed up production, the so-called National Resource Prioritization Cell has also been created to “unify the prioritization recommendations of government and private industry that will inform federal, state operations and private, “according to the review. The cell is made up of FEMA, the Ministry of Health and Social Services and other interagency partners, according to FEMA.

FEMA and HHS officials informed House Oversight Committee members this week on the coronavirus response. In the briefing, the Democrats said that FEMA recognized that private companies producing personal protective equipment for medical workers “are not going fast enough for any of us” and that trying to get enough masks to meet the needs of state and private business hospitals was like “chasing rabbits in an open field”.

But the process still leaves states to fend for themselves. A congressional source told CNN that many orders placed by Colorado for supplies, including an order for 500 fans, have been canceled because the items are purchased by FEMA.

“States are not only competing for fans with other states, but also with FEMA,” the source said. “FEMA has said in Colorado that the state is not on the priority list and will have to find theirs [supplies] and will not tell them if they will be able to respond to their requests. ”