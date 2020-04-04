The Justice Department’s inspector general said in recent days that after examining a sample of wiretaps for foreign intelligence surveillance across the country, he “lacked confidence” that the FBI met its standards which require that the information presented to the court be “scrupulously accurate”. ”

“The OIG Memorandum provides an additional reason for systemic concern,” said the court. “This thus reinforces the need for the court to monitor the ongoing efforts of the FBI and DOJ to ensure that future FBI requests present accurate and complete facts.”

The new Inspector General’s report cited glaring problems in the so-called Woods files, which are attached to wiretapping requests and present underlying evidence used to support the allegations in court monitoring applications.

The Inspector General visited FBI field offices across the country to examine a sample of 29 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants and was unable to see the original Woods records for four of the 29 requests, a reported the Inspector General, “because the FBI was unable to locate them and, in 3 of these cases, they did not know if they existed.”

The FISA court has ordered the FBI to tell the court the identities of the surveillance targets by June 15 and whether the court should overturn the surveillance orders because of the errors described by the Inspector General. The court also ordered the FBI to examine the January 2015 surveillance requests and to report on efforts to ensure compliance with the Woods procedures.

The FBI said it was making a series of changes to the processing of FISA requests. But the Inspector General’s findings have fueled criticism from some Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump, who accuse the FBI of abusing his powers in his investigation into the Trump campaign starting in 2016.

The FBI released a statement on Friday, stating: “Maintaining court confidence is paramount to the FBI and we continue to implement the 40 corrective measures ordered by Director Wray in December 2019. Although the claims reviewed by the IG in this audit prior to the announcement of these corrective actions, the FBI understands the Court’s desire to obtain information relating to the applications. “