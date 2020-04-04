US stocks fell on Friday after a brutal monthly job report gave Wall Street further evidence of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the economy.

Dow Jones’ industrial average fell 550.35 points, or 2.5%, after the federal government’s employment report in March, which said the US economy lost 701,000 jobs last month, putting the industry at risk. a brutal end to the sequence of nine years of recruitment in the country.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each fell 2.6% in the wake of the report, which does not take into account the massive job losses linked to the virus observed at the end of the month.

Wall Street prepared for the coronavirus crisis to drain the job market as foreclosures, which closed restaurants and bars and decimated air travel, froze the US economy.

But the larger-than-expected job losses reported on Friday have also raised questions about the worsening of things and the length of the recovery, experts said.

“We know it’s going to go wrong,” said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management. “But what we don’t know is how long it will last, and I think it is likely that the market will recover more slowly than it took to fall.”

The stock market fell as oil prices continued to climb in hopes of ending the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. These hopes spurred a rally on Wall Street on Thursday, as investors ignored yet another record spike in jobless claims resulting from the virus crisis.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose 11.6% to $ 28.26 a barrel in the mid-afternoon, building on Thursday’s gains after President Trump’s tweet that two countries would agree to cut production by 15 million barrels.

But the situation remains fluid before the meeting scheduled for Monday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, believes that this and the continuing concerns about the coronavirus are likely to prompt investors not to hold their stocks at the end of the week.

“You could have a trader saying,” I don’t want to spend too much time on the weekends, because the headlines could turn the tide with comments, rumors and gossip, “said Krosby.

On Friday, the three main American stock indexes were on the verge of posting losses for the week. The Dow Jones lost 223.34 points, or 1%, for the week until Thursday’s close, while the S&P was down 0.5% and the Nasdaq was down 0.2%.

Markets could sink further as investors grapple with the continuing pandemic and its devastating effects on the economy, experts say.

“April will likely be even more difficult than March on all fronts,” wrote Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of the Commonwealth Financial Network, in a comment Thursday. “The pandemic will continue to spread, the economic damage will be even more severe and the markets will continue to respond to this damage. It is perhaps the most difficult month of this crisis. “