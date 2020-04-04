People swallow stacks of pancakes at IHOP. But they don’t eat as well in the neighborhood at Applebee.

That’s why a fund manager wants Dine Brands, the company that owns the two chains, to consider the creation of the IHOP.

Dine Brands (VACARME) disclosed in the proxy statement for its next meeting of shareholders on May 12 (which it could hold virtually because of the coronavirus) this proposal from the activist investment firm JCP Investment Partnership.

JCP says IHOP, which announced an increase in same-store sales in 2019, would be better off without Applebee, which reported lower sales last year.

JCP pointed out that two other catering companies, Brinker ((EAT) and Darden ((DRI), resisted much better after getting rid of the brands in difficulty. (Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital purchased On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina from Brinker in 2010 and acquired Red Lobster from Darden in 2014.)

“We believe that a stand-alone IHOP would be valued and classified as a growing business, which would allow IHOP to trade at a significantly higher multiple,” said JCP.

Dine Brands recommends to shareholders vote against the proposalarguing that this would limit the company’s ability to continue paying a dividend and repurchasing shares.

Dine Brands shares have plunged 75% this year although most of its restaurants remain open and offer more delivery services thanks to Covid-19.