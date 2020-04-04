Originally from Long Island, Steven Matz now lives in Nashville, but the left-hander of the Mets remains favorable to first responders in New York, especially now, with the COVID-19 pandemic which is hitting the city and its surroundings so hard.

On Friday, Matz announced on Twitter that he and his wife Taylor were donating $ 32,000 to his Tru32 program.

“The … first of three donations has just gone to one of New York’s hardest hit hospitals, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, so close to Citi Field,” wrote Matz.

He included a link for others to donate to supportelmhurst.org/donate.

“Taylor and I continue to be inspired by the countless selfless acts of our first responders, doctors, nurses [and] medical personnel in the war against COVID-19, ” wrote Matz. “Thank you for your courage and dedication to serving our community [and] your patients! “

Last week, Matz noted that he is closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus on New York, where his parents and grandparents still live.

“We have stores and closed places here, but I’m really watching what’s going on in New York with my whole family there,” said Matz.

He launched his Tru32 initiative in 2015 to honor first responders and members of the NYPD, FDNY and the military.

“More than anything, this time, you realize the importance of first responders and now endangered medical personnel,” said Matz. “This is why I support the causes that I defend.” “

Also on Friday, the Mets set up a $ 1.2 million rescue program for Citi Field employees. Depending on the team, it will provide grants as needed to eligible seasonal staff on match day, as well as approximate team partners.