We interviewed experts and found the best options to help you cope with this uncertain time. Find all our covers related to coronaviruses hereand share your thoughts with us here.

As more and more Americans opt for Work at home in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, they also buy toilet paper and disinfectant wipes loose – not to mention ridding grocery stores of bread, pasta, frozen pizza and other staples. A simple way to avoid encountering empty aisles and practice social distancing? Meal kit delivery services that pack everything you need and send it right to your door.

We have rounded six of our favorite meal kit delivery services, perfect for a variety of needs. Whether you feed hungry children, monitor your carbohydrate count, become vegan or work on your chef skills, there is a service for you. Let these buyers eat their frozen pizzas – you may be staying, but you will always be dining in style.

To whom it is addressed: The healthiest eater you know.

The basics: Approachable, delicious and certified organic, Green Fresh offers amateur cooks quality ingredients and recipes from sustainable sources and developed by chefs.

What makes it unique: Eat a healthy diet or follow a special diet? Choose from plan options, including Keto, Paleo, Balanced Living, Power-Powered and Family to tailor your meals to your needs. Keto lovers will appreciate the roasted garlic butter trout, served with roasted broccoli with parmesan cheese and a kale and grape tomato salad. On a balanced life plan? Expect recipes for dishes like a bowl of Moroccan chicken quinoa with kale, carrots, tomatoes, currants, and a green goddess dressing. And with sauces, marinades, and premeasured and pre-defined spice mixes, you’ll spend less time in the kitchen and more time for your wellness routine.

Plan options: Choose from a plan for two (each box contains three dinners for two people or six portions in total) or the family plan (each box contains two dinners for a family of four, served in family style or eight portions in total). Sign up for weekly subscriptions and suspend or cancel orders at no cost.

Pricing: The box for two varies from $ 9.99 to $ 12.99 per meal, depending on the plan, while the family plan starts at $ 10.99 per meal. Check the site for discounts.

To whom it is addressed: The all-organic lover.

The basics: Not the farmer’s market season? No problem! Capay Organic, a second generation family farm in California, works with local farms and artisans to deliver certified organic products and handcrafted agricultural products to your door. What’s inside? A small box of mixed fruits and vegetables can contain two Valence oranges, a Hass avocado, two Fuji apples, a head of curly lettuce and a bunch each of spring onions, lacinato kale, Nantes carrots and red beets.

What makes it unique: Farm Fresh allows you to personalize each order – add or remove products or change the type, size and frequency of delivery of your box. Do you hate beets? Just put them on your “never send” list. You can also choose to add groceries and handcrafted staples like eggs and dairy, honey and jam, or fresh flowers and hand lotion to your box. Need recipes? You will find them here.

Plan options: Select your style (mixed fruits and vegetables, no cooking, fruits only, traditional CSA, vegetables only or snack package), size (small, regular, plus or monster) and frequency of delivery (weekly, every two weeks, every three weeks or every four weeks). Before each delivery, add additional items if you choose to customize your order. Skip or cancel at any time.

Pricing: Small boxes start at $ 27.50.

To whom it is addressed: Families and picky eaters.

The basics: Simple, quick and delicious recipes make HelloFresh a favorite with busy parents. Step-by-step instructions and pre-measured ingredients allow you to cook dishes that the whole family will love in just 30 minutes, while avoiding cleaning and waste.

What makes it unique: Personalize your meal plan by selecting protein settings (for example, no beef, no pork, just seafood or just vegetables), and meal choices are clearly labeled to make it easier to choose. Now what about these picky eaters? With 20 recipes available each week, you’ll feed them creamy chicken parmesan spaghetti, grilled onion cheeseburgers or pork carnitas tacos.

Plan options: Opt for meat and vegetables, vegetarians, suitable for families or low in calories, and choose the size of your plan (two or four servings per meal) and the frequency of delivery (two, three or four meals per week). Skip a week or cancel at any time.

Pricing: Current sale: $ 3.99 per serving and free delivery.

To whom it is addressed: The beginner on a budget.

The basics: EveryPlate is all about super simple recipes that promise to be in six steps or less, making it an easy choice for someone who is just starting to cook everyday for themselves. Rather than focusing on specialized diets, the business is focused on keeping prices low.

What makes it unique: Particularly good for extremely busy individuals and families. Recipes range from chicken dishes to burgers and tacos.

Plan options: Choose two to four portions of dinner per meal, and the delivery frequency can be three to five times a week. You can cancel at any time.

Pricing: $ 4.99 per meal, plus $ 8.99 for shipping.

To whom it is addressed: The budding gourmet chef.

The basics: With a weekly rotating menu, there are 17 menu items to choose from, including five-minute breakfasts and the ability to customize – whether you choose an upgrade, a swap, or want to double your protein on certain recipes.

What makes it unique: Home Chef really listens to what its customers say: the company reviews the 100,000 reviews and over 50,000 comments it receives each month to inform its upcoming menu planning. Want to create a meal that would even applaud Gordon Ramsay? Order from the Premium meal options. It will cost you more – $ 19.95 per serving – but when you dine on a bistro fillet and truffle fries in the comfort of your own home, we don’t think you will mind.

Plan options: Choose two, four or six servings per meal; the delivery frequency starts at two meals a week. Skip or cancel at any time.

Pricing: Most evening meals are $ 9.95 per serving; five-minute breakfasts cost $ 7.99 per serving; and the smoothies and the fruit basket are $ 4.95 per serving.

To whom it is addressed: The vegan or vegetable eater.

The basics: Whether you’re looking to test a plant-based diet or have been eating vegan for years, this convenient meal kit delivery service sends you all the ingredients you’ll need to make delicious, meatless dishes at home. Sweet and sour seitan with charred cherry tomatoes and udon, anyone?

What makes it unique: Yes, there are plenty of options for dinner, but for those who want more, there is the option of adding two breakfasts (how about vanilla chia puddings with blueberries and walnuts dried cashews?) And midday meals (dibs on avocados stuffed with tofu salad and crispy onions), as well as snacks (like protein bites or dark seed’nola chocolate), to your order.

Plan options: Choose from High-Protein, Gluten-Free, Quick & Easy or Chef’s Choice, or customize your plan each week. Choose from a two-course plan (includes three dinners per week, each serving two people) or a four-course plan (includes two or three dinners per week, each serving four people).

Pricing: The two serving plan starts at $ 71.94 per week (each serving is at $ 11.99); the four-serving plan starts at $ 79.92 per week (each serving is $ 9.99). Add breakfast for $ 4.49 per serving (comes in four-serving portions) or lunch for $ 8.99 per serving (comes in two-serving portions). Snacks start at $ 3.99 each.

The basics of cooking

You have food. Now do you have the right tools? Here are a few items to add to your Amazon basket to make cooking at home a breeze.

Cuisinart 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set ($ 28.99; wayfair.com)

Set of 3 Cuisinart mixing bowls

This three-piece set, in blue, green and yellow, includes 1.5 quart, 3 quart and 5 quart bowls that are perfect for all your meal kit recipes. When you’re done mixing, throw them in the dishwasher, then nest them for easy storage.

KitchenAid Euro Peeler ($ 12.77; wayfair.com)

Peel the potatoes, carrots, apples and other fruits and vegetables with this peeler with a swivel head blade and a pretty aqua hue.

Oxo Good Grips Soft-Hand Garlic Press ($ 16.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Oxo Good Grips Soft Grip Garlic Press

If “too much garlic” is a phrase that has never passed your lips, you will definitely want a good garlic press on hand. This model has plenty of room for large pods and an integrated cleaner that repels garlic peels.

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender ($ 24.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

To help make things like sauces and salad dressings, having a small blender on hand is not a bad idea.

Cuisinart fine mesh stainless steel colanders ($ 12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Cuisinart fine mesh stainless steel strainers

Perfect for filtering pasta but also great for sifting dry ingredients, this set of three stainless steel mesh strainers will find tons of use in your kitchen.

M Kitchen World spatula set ($ 11.99; amazon.com)

M Kitchen World spatula set

When you cook, glaze, mix, stir, flip or fold? You need a good spatula. This four-piece set includes a nice variety of styles in flexible, non-stick, heat-resistant silicone.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.