Spain behind the United States in total number of coronavirus cases

by April 4, 2020 world
Spain now has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases behind the United States, while China has held a national day of mourning as it gradually puts the disease under control. The UN said it would decide to postpone the September general assembly in New York later this month. Roxana Saberi breaks down the global impact of the virus in the UK, where the death toll has risen to more than 3,300.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/spain-behind-u-s-in-total-number-of-coronavirus-cases/

