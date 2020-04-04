The two former Disney stars appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram show “Bright Minded”, where Gomez spoke openly about his health.

“Recently I went to one of America’s best psychiatric hospitals, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar”, said Gomez. “And so when I learn more information, it helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

The two singers reconnected, they said, after Gomez left Cyrus a butterfly emoji in the comments section of an Instagram post.

“I’m really very happy that we made this new DM. It was very nice because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” remembers Cyrus. “And that’s enough, connect with people and let them know you’re there. A butterfly emoji is quite enough.”