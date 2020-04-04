The two former Disney stars appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram show “Bright Minded”, where Gomez spoke openly about his health.
“Recently I went to one of America’s best psychiatric hospitals, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar”, said Gomez. “And so when I learn more information, it helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”
The two singers reconnected, they said, after Gomez left Cyrus a butterfly emoji in the comments section of an Instagram post.
“I’m really very happy that we made this new DM. It was very nice because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” remembers Cyrus. “And that’s enough, connect with people and let them know you’re there. A butterfly emoji is quite enough.”
Cyrus added that during the coronavirus pandemic, she found herself “writing a lot” to help her deal with what was going on.
“Much of it is about bonding with people you may not have been the biggest you may not have thought of,” she said. “I feel like there were a lot of people I had to do without necessarily saying it was bad, but just saying,” Hey, I hope you’re safe. I hope you’re okay, “and that you know you’re on my side. I’m only sending you love for this ending.”
The two sent a message of love and encouraged others to donate to nonprofits helping on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m so happy to have you on the show and to be able to reconnect,” Cyrus told Gomez. “Send me butterflies anytime. When all of this has evolved and we can connect, we’ll just be in arms.”
