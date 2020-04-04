The dismissed carrier commander, who has alarmed a coronavirus epidemic, has placed his 5,000-strong crew “at risk” to attack, said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Friday.

Navy captain Brett Crozier smacked moderately as videos showed sailors wildly cheering on the outgoing leader, who was fired on Thursday.

“Loose lips sink ships, and that’s what’s going on. And this officer should have known better,” Modly told radio host Hugh Hewitt, slamming the former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

An email sent by Crozier on Monday describing his concern for the safety of sailors was released to the press, prompting questions during the White House daily media availability and public pressure to unload troops to prevent the virus to cross the men on board. , as is the case on commercial cruises.

“I think his actions put the crew in danger, a greater risk,” said Modly. “I think he put the spotlight on the Navy in a negative light when all the things he asked for, we increase for him.”

According to Modly, there are “other ships in the Pacific which may now be on a higher alert level because our adversaries in the region believe that one of our warships may be paralyzed, which is not the case. “

Modly said Crozier was canned because of the way he sounded the alarm. He said the captain could have called him, but instead informed people outside the chain of command, which led to the information leaking.

“He decided to send an email and copy that email to a large list of other people outside the chain of command, and also sent it through the chain of command, ignoring people in the chain of command, “said Modly. “And that, to me, was just an extremely bad judgment, because once you do that in the digital age, you know there is no way to control where that information goes.”

In his email, Crozier wrote, “We are not at war. Sailors don’t have to die. If we do not act now, we fail to take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors. “

The ship is currently moored in Guam, where most of the sailors are unloaded for quarantine. According to Modly, around 140 sailors have tested positive for COVID-19, 95 of whom are symptomatic.