Search of two members of the Kennedy family suspended in Chesapeake Bay

Authorities have confirmed that McKean and his 8-year-old son are the missing. They were last seen on Thursday evening.

“It was a difficult case, and even more difficult to make the decision to suspend the research,” said Cmdr. Matthew Fine, deputy area commander and active excavation suspension authority at the Maryland-National Capitol Region command center, late Friday evening. “Our crews and partners did everything they could to find them. We kept the family informed at every stage of the search, and our thoughts are with them this evening.”

Former Maryland lieutenant-governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, McKean’s mother, said earlier today that the search had moved from a rescue operation to a recovery mission.

“With deep sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and her grandson Gideon has gone from rescue to recovery,” Townsend said in a statement.

“My heart is crushed, but we will try to invoke the grace of God and the strength we have to honor the hope, the energy and the passion that Maeve and Gideon have put forward in the world,” the press release said. . “My family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers as we cry and try to endure this devastating loss.” McKean is the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy. She is a public health and human rights lawyer and executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. “Right now, our family is asking for privacy and that everyone keeps Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” said the Kennedy family in a statement released by a spokesperson. McKean’s husband David McKean said The Washington Post that the family was visiting the waterfront home of his wife’s mother in Shady Side, Maryland, when the children, playing in a yard, threw a ball into the water and that his wife and son “are entered a canoe to hunt it. ” “They just went out further than they could bear and could not go back,” he told the newspaper. Coast Guard officials received a report that “two people were seen fighting to return ashore in a canoe” near Herring Bay, 16 kilometers south of Annapolis, and did not ” not been reviewed, “according to a statement released Friday by the Coast Guard. Captain Erik Kornmeyer of Anne Arundel’s fire department told CNN that a call from a “concerned citizen” arrived at 4:30 p.m. AND Thursday. Queen Anne Police Services, Arundel Police Services, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland State Police assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Friday that “intensive research has been underway since yesterday” for Maeve and Gideon. At a press conference, Hogan said he spoke to McKean’s mother on Friday morning. “On behalf of the people of Maryland, I have expressed our sincere sympathies and prayers to them and their entire family during this difficult time,” said Hogan. McKean also advised the Obama administration on the State Department’s global AIDS program and volunteered in Mozambique for the Peace Corps, created by his great-uncle, former President John F. Kennedy . Last year, McKean, with Townsend and former U.S. representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, wrote an editorial for Politico in which they denounced the anti-vaccine opinions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling them “tragically bad”. Over the decades, the Kennedy family has endured high profile tragedies . McKean’s grandfather and great uncle were both murdered. McKean’s cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife, Carolyn, were killed in a plane crash two decades ago.

Keith Allen, CNN Bohn and Devan Cole of CNN contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/w_yvTaZOV9Y/index.html